Ch-ch-changes! Dutch cabinet to increase minimum wage by 10% next year

The cabinet decided to cater to the wishes of the Dutch, and raise the minimum wage by 10% in 2023. 💸

With the Dutch inflation rate breaking records left and right this year, the long-awaited plan to increase wages is coming much faster than anticipated.

Originally, the plan was to increase the minimum wage by 7.5% next year. However, the government agreed to increase this number in an effort to maintain the purchasing power of the Dutch.

Not fast enough for struggling households

The cabinet plans to raise the minimum wage through a three-step process of 2.5%. Sources say that more than €15 billion will be spent in order to execute this.

Since the minimum wage is connected to benefits, like social assistance and the state pension, those groups will benefit substantially from the wage boost, writes the NOS.

The only bad news? We’ll have to wait until 2023 for the plan to actually set sail. Many folks are concerned with near penniless wallets and households that are strapped for cash.

We have seen an inflation rate like that before in the Netherlands in the last 60-plus years. The lowest was in 1986 (0.08 %), and the highest was in 1975 (10.2%). What is going to hurt us this year is the energy (+83.1%) and food (+8.4%) price increase. pic.twitter.com/R1lLwEQ9ly — Victor Gevers (@0xDUDE) June 5, 2022

While several parties have been pushing for even more purchasing power repairs this year, it’s not enough for the government to offer additional support measures before 2023.

What about excise duties?

Excise duties on fuel and energy prices will continue to decrease while income tax will also be reduced for those with lower incomes.

In contrast, the child budget, which goes to low-income earners, will experience a sharp increase — and other allowances, like rent and healthcare, will follow.

By doing so, the cabinet hopes to support not only low-income earners but also middle-income households too.

