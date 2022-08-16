On Tuesday, gas prices in the Netherlands reached an all-time high, testing the limits of millions of Dutchies’ wallets. Luckily, the cabinet is seeking a solution: it’s time to raise salaries.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, gas prices continue to soar mainly due to high demand, low supply, and a boiling hot summer period.

I am so proud to see the country I am living in, the Netherlands top a list in Europe: gas prices 💪 pic.twitter.com/JRAZEJvJx2 — Hich (@jackalone12345) August 15, 2022

Just last week, the gas indicator jumped from €200 to €230 per megawatt/h (MWh) — stripping Dutchies of their cash yet again. 😬

High demand, short supply

The scorching weather conditions we’ve all been facing this past week have been a major contributing factor to the increase in gas prices, writes NU.

How? The heat and drought cause lower river levels in the lowlands, and this makes transporting raw materials, such as coal, more difficult.

As a result, power plants across Europe have been evidently affected. A few French stations have closed down for maintenance, and the supply of electricity from Norwegian hydropower is also at stake.

All this leads to a greater demand for gas and a dwindling supply. Luckily, the cabinet is well up-to-date on the current situation and has hopes for a solution that could potentially help many Dutchies.

The solution in question

The cabinet has expressed its concerns for Dutch folks who are struggling to muddle through with the sky-high inflation rate and energy prices. 🔥

And according to NOS, they plan to give solace to those affected by requesting that companies increase their employees’ wages as soon as possible.

“These are exceptional times that call for exceptional measures. We can only solve this with each other, so also with the employers. There is room to increase the salaries”, Minister Van Gennip of Social Affairs says in a cabinet meeting.

In the meantime, the ministers call on those in danger of financial difficulty to contact the municipality or the energy company for help and payment arrangements. We’re looking forward to being number 562 in the queue. 🙄

