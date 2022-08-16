Dutch gas prices break yet another record, cabinet calls for higher wages

On Tuesday, gas prices in the Netherlands reached an all-time high, testing the limits of millions of Dutchies’ wallets. Luckily, the cabinet is seeking a solution: it’s time to raise salaries.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, gas prices continue to soar mainly due to high demand, low supply, and a boiling hot summer period.

Just last week, the gas indicator jumped from €200 to €230 per megawatt/h (MWh) — stripping Dutchies of their cash yet again. 😬

READ MORE | Hoera! The Netherlands officially has the highest gas prices in the entire EU

High demand, short supply

The scorching weather conditions we’ve all been facing this past week have been a major contributing factor to the increase in gas prices, writes NU.

How? The heat and drought cause lower river levels in the lowlands, and this makes transporting raw materials, such as coal, more difficult. 

As a result, power plants across Europe have been evidently affected. A few French stations have closed down for maintenance, and the supply of electricity from Norwegian hydropower is also at stake.

All this leads to a greater demand for gas and a dwindling supply. Luckily, the cabinet is well up-to-date on the current situation and has hopes for a solution that could potentially help many Dutchies. 

The solution in question

The cabinet has expressed its concerns for Dutch folks who are struggling to muddle through with the sky-high inflation rate and energy prices. 🔥

And according to NOS, they plan to give solace to those affected by requesting that companies increase their employees’ wages as soon as possible.

READ MORE | Inflation in the Netherlands jumps to almost 12%: here’s what you’ll pay more for

“These are exceptional times that call for exceptional measures. We can only solve this with each other, so also with the employers. There is room to increase the salaries”, Minister Van Gennip of Social Affairs says in a cabinet meeting.

In the meantime, the ministers call on those in danger of financial difficulty to contact the municipality or the energy company for help and payment arrangements. We’re looking forward to being number 562 in the queue. 🙄

What do you think about the cabinet’s solution to the soaring inflation rate? Tell us in the comments below!

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

