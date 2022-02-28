Dutch cabinet on Ukraine: Rutte condemns Russian aggression, Baudet ‘doesn’t want to go that far’

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Dutch-prime-minister-mark-rutte-in-front-of-EU-flag
Depositphotos: https://depositphotos.com/377537504/stock-photo-brussels-belgium-21st-feb-2020.html

The cabinet has gathered to further discuss the Dutch position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte opened the session with a short speech, calling for the condemnation of Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. Rutte further called on collective solidarity for Ukraine on a national and international level.

Overall, there is a general consensus in the cabinet to take further steps towards the support of Ukraine, reports RTL Nieuws.

Outcry over statement by Baudet

However, Thierry Baudet, head of the far-right extremist party Forum voor Democratie (FvD), caused an uproar in his refusal to condemn the Russian invasion: “I don’t understand the place of judgement in international politics.”

In response, GroenLinks party leader Jesse Klaver has demanded that the FvD should be investigated for eventual ties and funding from the Russian government.

In addition, Klaver called to limit the access of the FvD and the Partij voor de Vrijheid (PVV) to confidential government documents on the war with Russia.

More money for defence

One of the main points of discussion was to increase funding for military defence. This term, the Dutch government has spent an additional 10 billion euros on defence expanses already.

The consensus is that it is useful to further expand the budget. Sjoerd Sjoerdsma from the party D66 said that there is a definite willingness to do more.

Reduce reliance on Russian gas and oil

Leftist parties have further called to reduce the Netherlands’ reliance on Russian oil and gas. More funding should go to alternatives such as the construction of alternatives such as liquid gas terminals, reports RTL Nieuws.

What do you think the Dutch government to contain Russian aggression? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleMuiderslot: Amsterdam’s castle that refused to die
Next articleDutch man who made millions selling face masks to government arrested
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Man raises over €60,000 for Ukrainian truck drivers in the Netherlands

Dutch truck drivers have spent the past couple of days raising money and making food packages for Ukrainian colleagues stranded...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Money transfers in the Netherlands: the easy (and cheap!) guide

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 6
Trying to transfer money internationally to and from the Netherlands can mean one thing: fees, fees, and more fees. In fact, everyone wants a cut:...

Man raises over €60,000 for Ukrainian truck drivers in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Dutch truck drivers have spent the past couple of days raising money and making food packages for Ukrainian colleagues stranded in the Netherlands, reports...

Dutch man who made millions selling face masks to government arrested

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) arrested Dutch entrepreneur Sywert van Lienden. Over what, you may wonder? — Van Lienden was was responsible...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X