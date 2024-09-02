The Netherlands might be getting a new tax bracket: here’s how you could benefit from it

Insiders have their doubts 🤔

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-hand-holding-four-belastingdienst-blue-letters
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/blue-envelope-dutch-tax-administration-belastingdienst-containing-assessment-netherlands-image287761201

The Dutch cabinet is planning to introduce an additional bracket in income tax. Minister of Finance Eelco Heinen is considering the decision before Budget Day next Tuesday.

The coalition agreement had already suggested the idea as part of a goal to distribute billions for tax relief. Sounds good, right?

Well, not everyone is convinced the measure will benefit the right groups, de Telegraaf reports.

What’s the plan?

While the coalition wants to focus on lower-income and middle-class workers, this new bracket would also benefit high-earners. That’s because everyone would pay less tax on the first part of their income.

READ MORE | Will the Dutch 30% ruling survive? Government leaks say yes

Currently, there are two income tax brackets in the Netherlands.

In the first bracket, people pay just under 37% of tax on their income of up to approximately €75,000. Earnings above that amount are taxed at 49.5%.

The cabinet’s new tax rate for the initial income is still being discussed, and the specific rate and income threshold for this bracket are not clear yet.

READ MORE | Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

Alternative, targeted options that could increase the purchasing power are also still being considered in the budget talks. However, these kinds of measures are often trickier and, well, messier to implement.

A simpler system could be complicated again

The number of tax brackets was reduced to two just four years ago by the Rutte III Cabinet to make the system easier to understand.

Adding another tax bracket back in again would be a complex decision.

The cabinet should conclude its budget talks this week as the national budget for 2025 will be approved. This is presented on Budget Day next Tuesday.

What do you think of having an additional income tax bracket? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Will the Dutch 30% ruling survive? Government leaks say yes
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Will the Dutch 30% ruling survive? Government leaks say yes

Budget Day is approaching — a.k.a. the day when the Dutch government reveals its money plans for the next year....
Beatrice Scali -

Latest posts

Will the Dutch 30% ruling survive? Government leaks say yes

Beatrice Scali - 0
Budget Day is approaching — a.k.a. the day when the Dutch government reveals its money plans for the next year. And if you’re an...

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in September 2024

DutchReview Crew - 1
Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your savings, you need to...

Dutch Quirk #30: Send people away when they’re about to have dinner

Juni Moltubak - 0
Have you ever had dinner at a Dutch person’s house? Then you’re one of the lucky ones. The Dutch have a tendency to send...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.