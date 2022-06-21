Dutch cabinet returns coal-fired stations to full capacity to offset Russian gas cuts

coal-power-plants-facilities-netherlands
Amid Russian cuts to gas supply, the Netherlands removes the cap on coal-fired power production and now runs its stations at full capacity again.

The Netherlands has joined other European countries, such as Germany and Austria, in reverting to coal power in response to Russian gas cuts, reports Bloomberg.

As gas prices continue to soar, the Dutch cabinet sets in place a coal-fired crisis plan to prevent houses from staying cold during the upcoming winter.

Coal-fired crisis plan

The limit on coal-fired power production was only set in place on January 1, 2022, as the Netherlands aimed to end the manufacturing of the widely-polluting fossil fuel by 2030.

Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy policy, tells RTL Nieuws: “The risk of doing nothing has become too great. That is why we intervene.”

Up until now, the Netherlands’ three coal-fired power plants were legally only allowed to produce within a maximum of 35% of their capacity, in order to limit CO2 emissions.

As they’re now able to run at full power again, the Netherlands is faced with an impediment to their future sustainable goals.

Groningen’s gas field

The gas field in Groningen has gone through many controversies after causing hundreds of earthquakes and damage to nearby towns due to drilling.

As the gas field is still set to close in October 2023, it is highly unlikely that it will reopen again amid this gas shortage due to safety reasons.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

