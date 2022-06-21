Dutch hospitals are about to get busier with coronavirus patients

The new summer wave of coronavirus is slowly washing over the Netherlands and has left a total of 550 patients sick in Dutch hospitals. Of those patients, 22 are currently in intensive care.

Currently, we’re reliving the same numbers that we experienced back at the end of May when it comes to hospital occupancy.

The hospitals are getting increasingly busier by the week — and right now, there are about 50% more patients with coronavirus than last week, the NOS says.

However, this increase is not yet high enough to bring a strong change in the ICU as the number of coronavirus-related cases there has fluctuated between 20 and 30 patients since the beginning of June.

A summer wave was predicted

The RIVM had already predicted that another wave of coronavirus would break out as a result of the approaching summer bustle, as folks spend more time in crowded terraces, bars, and restaurants. 

However, they haven’t dared to estimate the number of cases to expect over the holidays.

But the biggest reason why the virus is re-emerging is due to two new sub-variants of the infamous Omicron.

READ MORE | Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

And this new variant seems to evade the immunity we’ve all worked so hard to build up more easily. 😒

