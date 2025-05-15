🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Dutch children are the happiest in the world (yet again!)

UNICEF says so 💁‍♀️

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
children-painting-at-a-dutch-kindergarten-class
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/day-care-center.html?filter=all&qview=21052047

According to UNICEF’s latest research, Dutch children are officially the happiest kids in the world. Not bad for a country that spends half its time under the rain

How did they reach this conclusion? It’s not as simple as asking children to give a thumbs up or thumbs down. 

UNICEF’s Innocenti Report Card 19 ranks countries based on factors such as mental and physical health, life satisfaction, and academic skills. 

The top three? The Netherlands, Denmark, and France — which sounds suspiciously like the start of an interesting Eurovision lineup.

Dutch children are pretty satisfied

Ok, so why should parents in the Netherlands feel smug right now? 

Between 2018 and 2022, life satisfaction among Dutch children barely budged, dipping just slightly from 90% to 87%. In a world full of chaos, that’s pretty impressive. 

It turns out that bikes, stroopwafels, and a healthy work-life balance might actually do wonders for a child’s mood.

READ MORE | 5 reasons why Dutch kids are happier than American kids

Let’s get into the specifics. Dutch kids rank first in the world for mental health, fourth for physical wellbeing, and 11th for skills. 

Let’s take a look at the top ten countries overall. 👇

RankingCountryMental HealthPhysical HealthSkills
1Netherlands1411
2Denmark338
3France1129
4Portugal21022
5Ireland24111
6Switzerland1376
7Spain42516
8Croatia9313
9Italy81623
10Sweden141314

But don’t brag too much yet

However, it’s not all sunshine. The report also revealed a worrying trend: academic skills are slipping. 

Despite being among the happiest, Dutch 15 year olds experienced a drop in functional literacy and numeracy, from 66% down to just 49%. 

In other words, more than half of them may now struggle with basic maths or reading.

The culprit? Unsurprisingly, the pandemic. School closures and remote learning left a mark, proving once again that trying to learn algebra over Zoom is no one’s idea of a good time.

Let’s end on a positive note

However, it’s very important to note that COVID-19 has had no effect on their social and emotional skills, meaning that 15 year olds are still capable of making friends, even if it’s from behind a screen.

While Dutch kids may be smiling, there’s still work to be done to keep both their spirits and their grades high.

Do you agree with these findings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Stay away from the NATO summit in The Hague, the US tells Zelensky
Next article
Burnout in the workplace: Your rights as an employee in the Netherlands
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

International

As KLM resumes its Israel route, Amsterdam’s mayor isn’t on board with violence in Gaza

KLM plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv at the end of May, after suspending service nearly a year ago. Although...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

Online supermarkets: a guide to Dutch grocery delivery services

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 7
With everything slowly moving online, from doing your job to finding the love of your life, it’s hard to imagine why doing groceries wouldn’t...

As KLM resumes its Israel route, Amsterdam’s mayor isn’t on board with violence in Gaza

Federica Marconi - 0
KLM plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv at the end of May, after suspending service nearly a year ago. Although the airline insists the...

Burnout in the workplace: Your rights as an employee in the Netherlands

DutchReview Crew - 0
Written by Seliz Demirci, employment lawyer at GMW lawyers. Burnout can happen to anyone and almost always leads to an inability to work. It’s important...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar