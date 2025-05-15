Preparations for the NATO summit are in full swing, but there’s already drama brewing: the US doesn’t want Ukraine’s President Zelensky to attend. 👀

For the first time since 1949, the Netherlands is hosting a NATO summit — and it’s a vital meeting for international peace and security.

Unfortunately, a complication has just sprung up: according to NATO sources, the Trump administration doesn’t want Ukraine to attend.

Russia strongly opposes Ukraine joining NATO

As reported by the BBC, Russia is vehement that Ukraine shouldn’t become a NATO member, as this might bring “NATO forces too close to its borders.”

With President Trump attempting to act as a mediator between the two warring countries, AD notes that the US is reluctant to ignore Russia’s demands on this particular issue.

In the past, Trump has also claimed that Ukraine can “forget about” joining NATO. 👇

However, NATO itself strongly asserts that Russia “does not have a veto” and that all 32 allies have given Ukraine the green light to join the alliance.

Will Trump, himself, attend? Sources say “yes”

While there’s much speculation as to whether President Donald Trump will show up, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that there is “no reason to assume” he’ll give the summit a miss.

In April, Secretary General Mark Rutte flew to the US to meet with Trump in preparation for the NATO summit.

Their meeting was “focused primarily on the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague”, with a special emphasis on “efforts to bring a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine”.

