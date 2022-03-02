Dutch civilians are signing up to fight in Ukraine

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-dutch-military
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/nl/

Last Sunday, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced his plans to create a “foreign legion” to help fight the Russian invasion.

In a statement, he called on “citizens of the world” to pick up arms and join the troops currently fighting in Ukraine.

Now, Dutch people are doing just that, reports the NOS. By Monday, more than 200 Dutch citizens had already contacted the Ukrainian embassy in The Hague.

Ukrainian embassy in The Hague appeals to foreign citizens

In an appeal on LinkedIn, the Ukrainian embassy announced that they were receiving “many calls from people who would like to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight for Ukraine, for Europe, and freedom.”

So, to facilitate communication, they posted a form that citizens of foreign countries can fill out if they want the embassy to contact them. The form requires people to enclose a copy of their passport along with proof of an untainted criminal record.

Military historian expects thousands to volunteer for combat

Military historian, Christ Klep, tells the NOS that he expects thousands of people to sign up to fight in Ukraine. He explains that “we have seen this before, with IS in Syria and in the Balkans during the Yugoslav civil war.”

Klep says that the forming of volunteer legions and mercenary troops occurs in almost all major conflicts. “It attracts very diverse people. Some do it for the money, because they have military experience or because they find it exciting. Others think they have to defend an ideology,” he continues.

Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises not to go to Ukraine

The Dutch Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, says that enlisting in foreign forces is “in principle not prohibited.” (Especially for professional soldiers, as joining would be considered desertion of the Dutch military).

In a debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, she highlighted the extreme danger it posed for Dutch citizens to travel to Ukraine.

Following the debate, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently advises Dutch people not to travel to the country.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article‘Your passport is your train ticket’, Dutch train service tells Ukrainian refugees
Next article12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s best monuments
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The Netherlands aims to be independent of Russian gas: how would it work?

The Netherlands (and the rest of Europe for that sake) has been in the throes of a worsening gas crisis...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

The Netherlands aims to be independent of Russian gas: how would it work?

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
The Netherlands (and the rest of Europe for that sake) has been in the throes of a worsening gas crisis for, well, a while....

Dutch citizens drive to the Polish border to take in Ukrainian refugees

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these Dutch citizens are taking matters into their own hands. From the former politicians to regular Dutch natives,...

12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s best monuments

Abbie Neale - 2
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right; the organisation added a few Dutch monuments recently. Here are the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X