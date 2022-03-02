Dutch civilians are signing up to fight in Ukraine

Last Sunday, Ukrainian President Zelensky announced his plans to create a “foreign legion” to help fight the Russian invasion.

In a statement, he called on “citizens of the world” to pick up arms and join the troops currently fighting in Ukraine.

Now, Dutch people are doing just that, reports the NOS. By Monday, more than 200 Dutch citizens had already contacted the Ukrainian embassy in The Hague.

🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa announced formation of a new unit — the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. He appealed to foreigners who want to help #Ukraine to #StopRussianAggression 💪🏻

❗Details: https://t.co/5psEefl7lg#StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/EN1XDWi6P9 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian embassy in The Hague appeals to foreign citizens

In an appeal on LinkedIn, the Ukrainian embassy announced that they were receiving “many calls from people who would like to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their fight for Ukraine, for Europe, and freedom.”

So, to facilitate communication, they posted a form that citizens of foreign countries can fill out if they want the embassy to contact them. The form requires people to enclose a copy of their passport along with proof of an untainted criminal record.

Military historian expects thousands to volunteer for combat

Military historian, Christ Klep, tells the NOS that he expects thousands of people to sign up to fight in Ukraine. He explains that “we have seen this before, with IS in Syria and in the Balkans during the Yugoslav civil war.”

Klep says that the forming of volunteer legions and mercenary troops occurs in almost all major conflicts. “It attracts very diverse people. Some do it for the money, because they have military experience or because they find it exciting. Others think they have to defend an ideology,” he continues.

Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises not to go to Ukraine

The Dutch Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, says that enlisting in foreign forces is “in principle not prohibited.” (Especially for professional soldiers, as joining would be considered desertion of the Dutch military).

In a debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, she highlighted the extreme danger it posed for Dutch citizens to travel to Ukraine.

Following the debate, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs urgently advises Dutch people not to travel to the country.

