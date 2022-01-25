Run! Jumbo temporarily stops stocking Pringles and Cornflakes

If you were thinking of grabbing some Pringles for a snack or some Cornflakes for breakfast, well then we have some bad news for you: they’re not stocked on Jumbo shelves for the time being.

The food manufacturer, Kellogg’s, and the Dutch supermarket chain haven’t stated an exact reason for the empty shelves, reports NU.nl.

The supermarket chain does, however, say that it faces pressure from its suppliers to increase prices, but that it won’t necessarily give in. 🙌

Not wanting to fill their supplier’s pockets

“We understand that suppliers incorporate changes in costs into their prices. But we also see that there are suppliers who are using the inflation argument to increase their margins,” said a spokesperson for Jumbo.

Overall, Jumbo has been tightlipped about their conversations with Kellogg’s, but they are working on a solution.

Wow, sounds like Jumbo is in a Pringle! 😜

Feature Image: eskaylim/Depositphotos