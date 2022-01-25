Run! Jumbo temporarily stops stocking Pringles and Cornflakes

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
cans-of-pringles-chips
Image: eskaylim/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/81884644/stock-photo-pringles-chips-packages.html

If you were thinking of grabbing some Pringles for a snack or some Cornflakes for breakfast, well then we have some bad news for you: they’re not stocked on Jumbo shelves for the time being.

The food manufacturer, Kellogg’s, and the Dutch supermarket chain haven’t stated an exact reason for the empty shelves, reports NU.nl.

The supermarket chain does, however, say that it faces pressure from its suppliers to increase prices, but that it won’t necessarily give in. 🙌

Not wanting to fill their supplier’s pockets

“We understand that suppliers incorporate changes in costs into their prices. But we also see that there are suppliers who are using the inflation argument to increase their margins,” said a spokesperson for Jumbo.

Overall, Jumbo has been tightlipped about their conversations with Kellogg’s, but they are working on a solution.

Wow, sounds like Jumbo is in a Pringle! 😜

What do you think of Jumbo temporarily not stocking Kellog’s products? Do you like Pringles? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: eskaylim/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

