This 25-year-old Dutchie kidnapped his ex in a crazy car chase (and it was all caught on video!)

Talk about taking the break-up badly 🥴

NewsCrimeTrafficWeird
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
aerial-image-of-police-cars-surrounding-kidnapper-in-high-speed-chase
Image: Politie Eenheid Landelijke Expertise en Operaties https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_U8MEiyXavs

Police have published images from the insane hot pursuit involving 10 police cars, multiple gunshots, knifepoint threats, traffic collisions AND a helicopter in August 2022.

The culprit? A 25-year-old Dutchman — and just wait till you hear the punishment he received. 🤯

READ MORE | Why driving in the Netherlands is stressful

Why the wild ride?

The driver, a man from Hoogeveen in Drenthe, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended. He could not accept her moving on, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

After forcing her into the car at knifepoint, he hit the gas while she hit 112. 

READ MORE | Dutch emergency numbers you should know in the Netherlands

Speeds of up to 200 km/h were measured as the police chased the man from Belgium across the Dutch border. 🚨

Wanna see how it all played out? (Pssst… jump to (04:00) to see the action. 🤫)

In a Hollywood-style chase, two warning shots were fired, a police helicopter was deployed, and one of the police vehicles was involved in a collision. 

After all this, the man was finally trapped and arrested. Fortunately, his ex-girlfriend was unharmed in the chaos.

So he served his time, right?

Technically, yes. But that “time” only amounted to one and a half months in prison and 240 hours of community service. 

Oh, and he owes his ex-girlfriend €1,500 in damages. Sure, that covers the stress of the ordeal. 👀

READ MORE | I lived in a former Dutch prison: here’s what it’s like

The court acknowledged the driver’s mental difficulties as a reason for the charges being on the minimal side. 

What do you think of the punishment for this reckless driver? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Screenshot/Politie Nederland
Previous article
Slow down! Amsterdam tests a new system to automatically slow down e-bikes
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Slow down! Amsterdam tests a new system to automatically slow down e-bikes

Amsterdam could soon introduce an innovative solution to slow speeding e-bikes down, with a system that controls their whizz in...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Slow down! Amsterdam tests a new system to automatically slow down e-bikes

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Amsterdam could soon introduce an innovative solution to slow speeding e-bikes down, with a system that controls their whizz in busy areas. New 'intelligent speed...

It’s time! Keukenhof 2024 is officially opening its doors

Simone Jacobs - 0
Looking for something to do to celebrate the beginning of spring? Perfect timing! One of the Netherlands’ most exciting attractions, Keukenhof, is opening its...

This Dutch city smokes the most weed in all of Europe (and no, it’s not Amsterdam)

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
The Netherlands is great at many things: being happy, sleeping, speaking English and, well, smoking weed. In fact, the Dutch are so good at...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.