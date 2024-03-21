Police have published images from the insane hot pursuit involving 10 police cars, multiple gunshots, knifepoint threats, traffic collisions AND a helicopter in August 2022.

The culprit? A 25-year-old Dutchman — and just wait till you hear the punishment he received. 🤯

Why the wild ride?

The driver, a man from Hoogeveen in Drenthe, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended. He could not accept her moving on, according to Eindhovens Dagblad.

After forcing her into the car at knifepoint, he hit the gas while she hit 112.

Speeds of up to 200 km/h were measured as the police chased the man from Belgium across the Dutch border. 🚨

Wanna see how it all played out? (Pssst… jump to (04:00) to see the action. 🤫)

In a Hollywood-style chase, two warning shots were fired, a police helicopter was deployed, and one of the police vehicles was involved in a collision.

After all this, the man was finally trapped and arrested. Fortunately, his ex-girlfriend was unharmed in the chaos.

So he served his time, right?

Technically, yes. But that “time” only amounted to one and a half months in prison and 240 hours of community service.

Oh, and he owes his ex-girlfriend €1,500 in damages. Sure, that covers the stress of the ordeal. 👀

The court acknowledged the driver’s mental difficulties as a reason for the charges being on the minimal side.

What do you think of the punishment for this reckless driver? Let us know in the comments below.