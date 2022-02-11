Dutch florists advise to dump the roses this Valentine’s Day

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-variety-of-flowers-on-table-3932778/

Alrighty folks, in case you haven’t noticed all the heart-shaped items in Albert Heijn, here’s a heads up: it’s Valentine’s Day this upcoming Monday. Before you run out to buy your loved one a dozen red roses, however, you might want to read this. 👇

Flower prices in the Netherlands have increased by up to 20% compared to the same time last year. Yup, while not quite a modern-day tale of tulip mania, it’s a significant jump. 📈

In fact, Dutch florists are encouraging customers to look for alternatives to the traditional roses this Valentine’s, reports RTL Nieuws. 🌹

Supply and demand, baby

It’s not unusual for flower prices to peak in February. Since Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the same date everywhere around the world, demand rises on the international auctions nudging prices upwards.

However, this year, the extra demand is met by its dreadful cousin: low supply. The result? High prices. 🤷‍♀️

There are two reasons for the lessened supply of flowers this year. Firstly, high gas prices have led Dutch growers to lower the temperature in their greenhouses and even leave parts of them empty.

Secondly, the import of flowers from Africa has gone down due to expensive air freight fees. Instead, other products have been prioritised.

We knew it! Valentine’s Day is all capitalism. 😤

Florists in the Netherlands reluctant to pass on high prices

A 20% price increase is difficult to express on a per flower basis, writes RTL Nieuws. Bram Rijkers of the Florist Shopkeepers’ Association explains that “a bunch of 25 euros now looks different than last year. Not necessarily less, but with different types of flowers.”

In fact, some Dutch florists have even completely skipped out on the roses during recent auctions — “Many florists do not want to pass the prices on to customers,” Rijkers elaborates. Instead, they encourage customers to look for alternatives.

Will you be celebrating Valentine’s this Monday? And what’s your alternative to roses? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

