Dinner and a movie? But first, the Dutch cabinet wants you to prove you’re coronavirus free

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼
Health Minister, Hugo de Jonge has announced that from the end of September, people who want to enter entertainment venues, such as restaurants, cafes, and cinemas may have to prove that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative coronavirus test.  

The cabinet had previously announced that this measure would only apply at venues with more than 75 guests RTL Nieuws reports. However, this limit may be dropped — meaning you’ll have to show your QR code at all restaurants and cafes. ☕️

A coronavirus ticket, or testen voor toegang, is already being requested at certain events, such as large festivals and sports competitions. However, as of now, it has not been necessary to prove your coronavirus status at smaller venues like terraces, cinemas, and small cultural performances.

When will this be decided on?

The cabinet will make this decision on Tuesday, September, 14 — they are currently still waiting for advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT). The new measures will then take effect on September, 25 — having been pushed back by five days.

In addition, the cabinet is also discussing whether people who need one of these tests should make a personal financial contribution, and how much this should cost — doei freebie testen voor toegang (testing for access). 👋

Why is this measure being considered?

According to De Jonge, approximately 1.8 million people have still not been vaccinated or built up immunity after a previous infection. He says that this could cause a “complicated dilemma in the autumn” with thousands of new hospitalisations.

At the same time, he recognises that the general will to have very restrictive measures in society is gone. Who really wants another winter lockdown? Not us, that’s for sure. 🤦

Alleviating pressure on the healthcare system

In order to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed, and of course, to avoid that dreaded winter lockdown (let’s be honest, there’s only so many board games you can play), De Jonge sees the coronavirus admission ticket as a necessary step in avoiding another spike.

A coronavirus entry ticket is already mandatory in a number of other European countries, such as France, Germany, Italy, and Austria.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of a mandatory coronavirus entry ticket? Tell us in the comments below!

