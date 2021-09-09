Dutch farmer facing jail time for trying to sell a fake Van Gogh

NewsCrime
Nicole Ogden
van-gogh-graffiti
Image: Dutchlight/Depositphotos

A man named Kerst W. is facing a prison sentence of 11 months for (accidentally?) attempting to sell a fake Van Gogh. 👨‍🎨🎨

The farmer from Wanneperveen — a small village near Giethoorn — had in his possession a falsified preliminary study of Van Gogh’s The Harvest, worth €250.

The Van Gogh Museum informed him by letter that, “it was not an authentic work by Van Gogh.” 🙅

However, in said letter from the museum, the word “not” had been left out of the sentence. Instead, the letter appeared to say that the work was authentic.

As a result, the farmer showed the museum’s letter along with the painting and asked for €15 million for the work. 😱

Unfair sentence?

According to RTV Oost, Kerst claims that he believed the work was authentic and denies committing fraud.

He said that he isn’t good with computers and processing systems and also stated, “Someone else manages my mail and stuff.”

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution Service wants Kerst to serve a sentence of almost a year for the fraud.

Kerst’s counsel, Cees Korvinus, thinks the sentence is too harsh for his client. “No one was harmed because it soon became clear that it was about false papers. My client acted naive at most,” he says.

In two weeks, Kerst will find out what his sentence will be and whether he will go to prison.

What do you think? Was it an innocent mistake? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Dutchlight/Depositphotos

Previous articleIt’s not our job: Dutch hospitality sector against asking for QR codes or negative tests
Next articleJob interviews in the Netherlands: what to expect (and how to nail one!)
Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Colour the Netherlands red but hopeful! The updated travel advice is…ambiguous?

Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Colour the Netherlands red but hopeful! The updated travel advice is…ambiguous?

Farah Al Mazouni -
Today, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) forecasted that the Netherlands will remain red on the EU’s coronavirus map for the...

13 forward-thinking things Dutch people do

Farah Al Mazouni -
Throughout history, the Dutch have encouraged innovation, development, and creativity in many arenas. In fact, the Netherlands is world-renowned for being progressive! So, naturally, we’ve...

Job interviews in the Netherlands: what to expect (and how to nail one!)

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Hey, congratulations on scoring that job interview in the Netherlands! However, as a foreigner, you may be wondering: “What is a Dutch job interview...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X