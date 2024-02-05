Huurtoeslag?! All you need to know about Dutch rental allowance in 2024

Are you renting a self-contained flat in the Netherlands? Then you may be entitled to huurtoeslag — otherwise known as rental allowance!

So you’re renting in the Netherlands and you’re struggling? We’ve moaned enough about crazy rental prices and the housing shortage because, well, it’s a real problem.

Well, for some of you, there’s no need to struggle anymore. You may be entitled to rent allowance in the Netherlands (huurtoeslag), which will help you with your rent cost!

What is huurtoeslag?

We’re glad you asked.

The rental allowance, also called rent benefit, is a government contribution that will help you with rent.

If you are a low-middle income earner, and live in self-contained accommodation, keep reading. There is a chance that you may be eligible for the toeslag.

If you’re viewing an apartment with a real estate agent, they will usually be able to tell you whether or not the property qualifies for rent benefit. Image: Freepik

What are the conditions of rent allowance in the Netherlands?

To get rent benefit in the Netherlands in 2024, you (or your fiscal partner) must be:

18 years old or over

Renting a self-contained accommodation with your front door, bathroom and kitchen

In a signed agreement (contract) with a landlord/housing corporation

Certain that your (joint) income is not too high

Certain that your rent is not too high

Registered with the municipality at your home address

A Dutch or EU/EEA national or in possession of a valid residence or work permit

Can internationals receive rent allowance in the Netherlands?

Yes! Anybody legally registered in the Netherlands is entitled to huurtoeslag — as long as they fit certain criteria. Unfortunately, this often does not include international students (sorry guys, I don’t make the rules, I know you struggle too). 😭

Most of this has to do with the fact that you need to have your own front door to be able to get rent benefits in the Netherlands. Student houses usually don’t fall into that category (unless you live in your own studio, of course).

Living in a house with friends? That means you’re not eligible for huurtoeslag. Image: Depositphotos

Income limits and the huurtoeslag

Each year, the income and rental limits of the huurtoeslag are changed. Sometimes these changes are quite significant; in 2024, however, the conditions do not differ significantly from the conditions of 2023.

In 2020, there were some changes to the income limit. Before that, there used to be a hard limit: if you earned even €1 above the limit, you would lose your housing allowance, and maybe even need to pay back several months’ worth of the subsidy.

Nowadays, there is no fixed income limit for rent allowance in the Netherlands.

Instead, the government will look at your gross annual income, your rent, your age, and your living situation. The higher your income, the less housing allowance you will receive.

The huurtoeslag helps many people to live independently in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

In practice, according to Woonbood, you should be eligible for huurtoeslaag with an income of up to roughly €25,000 if you’re single, and €34,000 if you live with a tax partner or your family.

Do bear in mind that perhaps, even if your income is slightly higher than these numbers, you might still be eligible, and similarly, if it’s slightly less and you have an otherwise financially stable existence, you might not be granted the subsidy.

Below, we’ve included the other latest numbers for 2024.

Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are over 23 and living in a single household

Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €879.66

Your savings/investments were no higher than €36,952 as of 1 January 2024

Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are over 23 and living with a fiscal partner

Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €879.66

Your joined savings/investments are no higher than €73,904 as of 1 January 2024

Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are under 23 years old and living in a single household

Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €454.47 (unless you have a child, then the rent may be €879.66)

Your savings/investments are no higher than €36,952 as of 1 January 2024

Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are under 23 years old and living with a fiscal partner

Monthly basic rent is no higher than €454.47 (unless you have a child, then the rent may be €879.66)

Your joined savings/investments are no higher than €73,904 as of 1 January 2024

How do I apply for the rent allowance in the Netherlands?

If you want to apply for the rent subsidy in the Netherlands, then you need to go to the government website. From there, you can apply for your rent allowance.

You’ll need a DigiD to do this, so if you are without one, don’t forget to apply for it (it’s a must-have in the Netherlands anyway).

Ok you think your eligible, now how can you get the huurtoeslag? Image: Depositphotos

If you’re looking for a quick way to see if you’ll qualify and how much allowance you will receive, you can do a test calculation online. Some rental places can also tell you if you’re eligible before you even rent the property — it’s definitely worth checking!

What do you think about huurtoeslag in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!