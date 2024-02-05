Huurtoeslag?! All you need to know about Dutch rental allowance in 2024

Are you renting a self-contained flat in the Netherlands? Then you may be entitled to huurtoeslag — otherwise known as rental allowance!
So you’re renting in the Netherlands and you’re struggling? We’ve moaned enough about crazy rental prices and the housing shortage because, well, it’s a real problem.
Well, for some of you, there’s no need to struggle anymore. You may be entitled to rent allowance in the Netherlands (huurtoeslag), which will help you with your rent cost!
What is huurtoeslag?
The rental allowance, also called rent benefit, is a government contribution that will help you with rent.
If you are a low-middle income earner, and live in self-contained accommodation, keep reading. There is a chance that you may be eligible for the toeslag.
What are the conditions of rent allowance in the Netherlands?
To get rent benefit in the Netherlands in 2024, you (or your fiscal partner) must be:
- 18 years old or over
- Renting a self-contained accommodation with your front door, bathroom and kitchen
- In a signed agreement (contract) with a landlord/housing corporation
- Certain that your (joint) income is not too high
- Certain that your rent is not too high
- Registered with the municipality at your home address
- A Dutch or EU/EEA national or in possession of a valid residence or work permit
Can internationals receive rent allowance in the Netherlands?
Yes! Anybody legally registered in the Netherlands is entitled to huurtoeslag — as long as they fit certain criteria. Unfortunately, this often does not include international students (sorry guys, I don’t make the rules, I know you struggle too). 😭
Most of this has to do with the fact that you need to have your own front door to be able to get rent benefits in the Netherlands. Student houses usually don’t fall into that category (unless you live in your own studio, of course).
Income limits and the huurtoeslag
Each year, the income and rental limits of the huurtoeslag are changed. Sometimes these changes are quite significant; in 2024, however, the conditions do not differ significantly from the conditions of 2023.
In 2020, there were some changes to the income limit. Before that, there used to be a hard limit: if you earned even €1 above the limit, you would lose your housing allowance, and maybe even need to pay back several months’ worth of the subsidy.
Nowadays, there is no fixed income limit for rent allowance in the Netherlands.
Instead, the government will look at your gross annual income, your rent, your age, and your living situation. The higher your income, the less housing allowance you will receive.
In practice, according to Woonbood, you should be eligible for huurtoeslaag with an income of up to roughly €25,000 if you’re single, and €34,000 if you live with a tax partner or your family.
Do bear in mind that perhaps, even if your income is slightly higher than these numbers, you might still be eligible, and similarly, if it’s slightly less and you have an otherwise financially stable existence, you might not be granted the subsidy.
Below, we’ve included the other latest numbers for 2024.
Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are over 23 and living in a single household
- Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €879.66
- Your savings/investments were no higher than €36,952 as of 1 January 2024
Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are over 23 and living with a fiscal partner
- Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €879.66
- Your joined savings/investments are no higher than €73,904 as of 1 January 2024
Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are under 23 years old and living in a single household
- Your monthly basic rent is no higher than €454.47 (unless you have a child, then the rent may be €879.66)
- Your savings/investments are no higher than €36,952 as of 1 January 2024
Huurtoeslag conditions in 2024 if you are under 23 years old and living with a fiscal partner
- Monthly basic rent is no higher than €454.47 (unless you have a child, then the rent may be €879.66)
- Your joined savings/investments are no higher than €73,904 as of 1 January 2024
How do I apply for the rent allowance in the Netherlands?
If you want to apply for the rent subsidy in the Netherlands, then you need to go to the government website. From there, you can apply for your rent allowance.
You’ll need a DigiD to do this, so if you are without one, don’t forget to apply for it (it’s a must-have in the Netherlands anyway).
If you’re looking for a quick way to see if you’ll qualify and how much allowance you will receive, you can do a test calculation online. Some rental places can also tell you if you’re eligible before you even rent the property — it’s definitely worth checking!
What do you think about huurtoeslag in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Very interesting article. The rent allowance takes into account the basic rent and servicekosten. Which costs are considered servicekosten? For instance, furniture, gas, water, light, internet and taxes?
Are international students outside the EU eligible to apply for the huurtoeslag? there are several students who applied for this rent subsidy but when they stayed in the Netherlands after their studies, they have being requested to pay back the amount they had received. Can you please send me a link to a document which clearly indicates who has the right to apply for the rent subsidy.
Is the ”Income (annually) below €22.400” before or after taxes?
Income should be after taxes 22K+. This site is helpful to figure out if you are eligible
Housingalloance.nl
I am a Student right now, however, in this year, previous to my arrival to the Netherland I earned more than the minimum threshold. Should that foreign income be taken into cosideration?
Thank you. SO MUCH. I want to apply but everything is in Dutch so this helps a lot.
If you call to the “belastingdienst” you can ask them in english!
What would be the contact info to be able to speak in English in the Belastingdienst? Thank you.
Do EU/EEA/Swiss students have to pay this housing subsidy back after their studies?
Hello
I am a student in Groningen and I am currently living in student housing. Next year I am going to move out and I looked up for some places but they are very expensive. I do not work so my Dutch income is 0. I am older than 18, the accommodation would be independent, with a signed contract, own front door, registred, self-sufficient accommodation, income 0, and EU nationality with a valid permit.
I believe I meet all the requirements for rent benefit, but I tried to do some calculations on a Dutch website and it said I am would not receive it.
The apartment I had in mind was 750€ with all services, 600€ basic rent. Is it because of the value of the rent?
I do not understand. I someone knows and can help me.
Thank you
How long are you staying there? If it’s under 6 months, you’re not eligible.
An international student registered with the gemeente can receive rental allowance 🙂
Are you sure that under 23 with no children the max basic rent is 763.47€ and not 442,46€? Because other sites and the Dutch allowance calculator site say otherwise.
It’s a bit moronic because of the cap. Goodluck trying to find any apartment for under 763 a month.
My income is zero at the moment but because my rent is higher than 763 I’m not entitled to anything.
If the rent was lower than 763 then I would received around 333 euros.
So the trick is to move, (cannot afford that) find somewhere that is cheaper than 763 a month (next to impossible).
I don’t understand why they would put a cap on the monthly rent amount we pay. What difference should it make. Just cap the amount of benefit like they do with other benefit systems.
Exactly. I don’t know where all of these people find a full apartment below 800euro a month, especially in Amsterdam. Anything below 1000euros is only a room in a shared household, not your apartment with your name on the contract or if you do find a place cheaper than that then sorry but it is probably an absolute shithole.
This whole requirement is a joke. Finding a place for less that 1500euro/ a month is a challenge so finding anything below 800euro/ a month is impossible but I guess that’s what the trick is. They put this requirement as they exactly know it is nearly impossible and only few people will be qualified for the benefit which means they do not waste their ‘hard earned government money’ on people who’s housing rent is above that as they would have to pay every single person.
They exactly know what they are doing.