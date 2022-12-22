Dutch man charges his Tesla using a lamppost

Photo-of-lamppost-being-used-to-charge-car
Image: Politie Hoeksche-Waard https://www.instagram.com/p/CmYqIsQMDAq/?hl=en

The owner of an electric Tesla car in Oud-Beijerland took a peculiar route to charge his vehicle, that is, by plugging it into a lamppost. 

The police spotted his act and ‘charged’ him for trying to steal electricity, reports RTL Nieuws

Unusual motives

Police were puzzled when they found the car. The reason behind the man’s actions? He thought he had found a way to charge his car, Dutch-stinginess style. 

In this case, the owner would rather take a dangerous approach to charge his car than deal with increasing electricity prices. Bonus points for creativity! 

Did it work?

Well, not exactly. 

“Lampposts don’t have enough power to charge a car”, reports Michel Versteeg, who is in charge of a charging station, CityCharge. 

It can also be extremely dangerous, “If you connect your car to it, a short circuit can occur,” Versteeg reports. 

It remains unknown if the man managed to charge his car.

What do you think about this man’s attempt to save electricity prices? Tell us in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Politie Hoeksche-Waard
