The Netherlands officially has a flu epidemic right before Christmas

It’s official: right after COVID-19 has taken a backseat, the Netherlands has now been blessed with a flu epidemic (a-choo!) 🤧

Over the past few weeks, the number of people with the influenza virus has gone up drastically, RTL Nieuws reports.

Just like earlier this year, the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) has now officially declared its spread an epidemic. 🦠

What does that mean?

For there to be a flu epidemic in the Netherlands, 58 out of 100,000 people must report flu-like symptoms for two weeks in a row, with at least 10% of them actually having the flu virus.

After the pandemic, many people choose to do a rapid test when they start having complaints since many flu symptoms overlap with those of COVID-19. This makes it difficult to determine the number of people infected.

As of right now, the limit of 58 people has not yet been reached — but there has been a sharp increase in the number of people with flu-like complaints.

How can you protect yourself?

As a preventative measure, the RIVM recommends an annual flu shot. 💉

Besides that, basic hygienic measures should be taken, such as washing your hands, sneezing and coughing in your elbow, and … social distancing (anyone else getting flashbacks to a darker time?) 😳

These measures are especially important to take into consideration in view of the upcoming holidays.

So, if you have a nagging cough, make sure you keep your distance from others — especially the elderly.

