A Dutch nationwide fireworks ban for New Year’s Eve 2021

Farah Al Mazouni
Following in last year’s footsteps, municipalities and the mayors formally request a countrywide ban on the sale and use of fireworks from the Dutch government for this year. Today it’s clear that the outgoing Dutch cabinet is also on board with a fireworks ban.

Citing the current pressure on hospitals due to the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, the Association of Dutch Municipalities and the mayors of the Security Council believe that any fireworks injuries will only add to this existing messy situation.

The NOS reports that even with last year’s ban, the number of total injuries rose to 108 recorded by hospitals in addition to 275 injuries reported by general practitioners. The national average number of injuries from other years exceeded a thousand. 🤯

Several Dutch cities already had a local fireworks ban in place, such as Amsterdam, and other Dutch cities such as Rotterdam were cancelling their organized fireworks shows in order not to promote people huddling up, enjoying the show and coughing carelessly at each other at midnight.

Above and beyond

Looking at last year’s history, the ban may not be as effective as the government hopes for it to be as people went above and beyond in acquiring, using, and even storing illegal fireworks — like when the police seized 13,145 kilos of illegal fireworks in one dark 2020.

What do you think of this latest ban on fireworks across the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!

Previous articleYour guide to all the ‘lekker’ Dutch festive food and drinks you can cram in your mouth this holiday season
