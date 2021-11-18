Snow way: Netherlands to see cold weather next week (and possibly snow!)

NewsWeather
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
woman-blowing-snow-in-winter
Image: bezzznika/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/2132455/stock-photo-beautiful-woman-blowing-in-the.html

We hope you have your winter boots! Next week, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to get much colder with a chance of SNOW, says weatherman Marsel Blok of Weerplaza. ❄️

We can expect this little winter wonderland moment towards the end of next week. The beginning of the week is expected to still be dry, although possibly freezing at night. 🤗

A dusting of sneeuw

Don’t get too excited, though — if it does snow, it will only be a thin layer, and then it’s gone again. This is because the temperatures are expected to reach above freezing point during the day, according to Nu.nl. 🌨

While we won’t be making snow angels just yet, we can expect a bigger layer of snow if it snows at night or if the shower is more intensive than usual — says Blok.

What do you think about the potential snow shower? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: bezzznika/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace
Next articleLet’s talk about IPOs, baby: introducing Freedom24
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Financial

Let’s talk about IPOs, baby: introducing Freedom24

Ok listen, we know that you don’t exactly wake up in the morning and immediately think about Initial Public Offerings...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Let’s talk about IPOs, baby: introducing Freedom24

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Ok listen, we know that you don’t exactly wake up in the morning and immediately think about Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). In fact, even...

Snow way: Netherlands to see cold weather next week (and possibly snow!)

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
We hope you have your winter boots! Next week, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to get much colder with a chance of...

Dutch Quirk #17: Treat the public footpaths like their personal terrace

Farah Al Mazouni -
The outer part of the street is usually designated for parking your bike, while the inner side of the street belongs to the neighbour...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X