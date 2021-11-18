Snow way: Netherlands to see cold weather next week (and possibly snow!)

We hope you have your winter boots! Next week, the weather in the Netherlands is expected to get much colder with a chance of SNOW, says weatherman Marsel Blok of Weerplaza. ❄️

We can expect this little winter wonderland moment towards the end of next week. The beginning of the week is expected to still be dry, although possibly freezing at night. 🤗

A dusting of sneeuw

Don’t get too excited, though — if it does snow, it will only be a thin layer, and then it’s gone again. This is because the temperatures are expected to reach above freezing point during the day, according to Nu.nl. 🌨

While we won’t be making snow angels just yet, we can expect a bigger layer of snow if it snows at night or if the shower is more intensive than usual — says Blok.

Feature Image: bezzznika/Depositphotos