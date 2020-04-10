Researchers and medics around the world are trying to develop new methods of treating patients who are sick with coronavirus. One of these novel treatments involves using plasma which contains antibodies.

At Erasmus MC, a Dutch patient suffering from coronavirus received for the first time a treatment of plasma with antibodies, reports NU.

Part of ongoing research with plasma

The patient who received the new treatment is part of ongoing research. Plasma has been used before in other small-scale studies around the world but no conclusive findings can be reached yet, according to infectiologist Bart Rijnders.

Rijnders confirmed that it seems safe to give people plasma which contains antibodies, but that future research is required nevertheless.

Around 420 patients to participate in the study

Around 420 patients have signed up to participate in the study at Erasmus MC. To be eligible to participate, they need to be in a hospital nursing ward or to already be in intensive care. The plasma is then given as treatment on top of the already-existing treatment for coronavirus.

2500 people who were cured of coronavirus are also participating as plasma donors.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva