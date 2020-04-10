The RIVM has published the latest numbers about the coronavirus in the Netherlands for Friday, April 10.

As of now, there are 1,335 new cases, 225 new hospitalizations and 115 more deaths since the last count. Although still grim, RIVM says the trend in daily figures shows that containment measures are having an effect.

It brings the Dutch totals to more than 23,000 confirmed cases, over 8000 hospital admissions, and a death toll of 2,511. However, the Dutch Bureau of Statistics estimates the mortality rate could be twice as high as the official figures due to a lack of testing.

Here’s a nice tweet that shows the continued importance of social distancing:

Wat een goed filmpje van het 'RIVM' van Ohio. pic.twitter.com/wNtuLMshZP — Ron Vorstermans (@RonVorstermans) April 10, 2020

Call for singing the national anthem on King’s Day

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra has made a call on social media so that people sing the national anthem on King’s Day.

The movement can be found on social media under the #Wilhelmus2020, so if you want to go out at 10 AM on the balcony and film yourself while doing it, you can share your patriotic deeds with the hashtag.

500 billion euros to be given to EU countries to tackle the coronavirus

Over the past few weeks, Italy and the Netherlands have been in a constant quarrel over giving financial support to countries that are hard-hit by the coronavirus. After accusations of lacking solidarity, the Netherlands and specifically Minister Hoekstra have backtracked on some of their decisions.

It’s been decided to allow 500 billion euros to be lent for countries dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Part of the sum will be made available for EU countries to use for medical or non-medical reasons, another part of the sum is destined to small and medium businesses, and the rest is for those who’ve become unemployed due to the crisis.

Study shows that distancing of 1.5 metres is not always enough to prevent spread

Some researchers from KU Leuven and TU Delft discovered that the 1.5 metre distancing is not always that effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Specifically, the rule works only if people are inside or if there is only light wind outside. Otherwise, people who are walking, running and biking outside still risk infection, due to the droplets that contain the virus which float through the wind.

