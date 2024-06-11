The Dutch are growing taller than ever: here’s why

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Walking alongside the giants of the Netherlands can be a bewildering experience for a humble 164cm-tall international. Now, research reveals that growing like a Dutchie doesn’t require a miracleit’s mainly just milk.

Yes, the Dutch diet, lifestyle and good healthcare are among the most important developments leading to the increasing height of people in the Netherlands, the AD reports.

A head and shoulders above the rest

It’s not just the Dutch diet that is balanced, apparently.

Wealth is also more equally distributed across the Netherlands compared to other countries, which helps the average national height grow.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #82: Grow really, really tall

“In the US, where there is more inequality than in the Netherlands, you see that people grow shorter on average.”, explains Gert Stulp, sociologist at the University of Groningen.

That’s because higher levels of poverty mean reduced access to healthy food, so children from poorer backgrounds do not receive enough nutrients to grow tall.

Meanwhile, healthy food is more readily and evenly available across the Netherlands (no thanks to you, FEBO).

Drink your melk

We know the Dutchies love their cheese, so it’s no surprise that dairy plays a big role in their towering statures.

Milk is especially important as it’s packed with proteins that improve growth, and people in the Netherlands are guzzling it.

READ MORE | Eat your cheese: How the Dutch became ridiculously tall

Stulp explains, “Europeans have a gene that allows us to continue drinking milk throughout our lives. So we have an extra protein source in our diet for a longer period of time. Those extra proteins make you taller.”

@rashi.in.amsterdam Being tall pays off at concerts 😅 #livinginthenetherlands #expatsinthenetherlands #tallgirlcheck #talltiktok #dutchtiktok #tiktoknl #tallpeople #amsterdamlife #dutchpeople ♬ Funny Song – Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

So from now on, I have a new response for the next Dutch person to comment on my height: I’m not short, I’m just lactose intolerant. 🥛

Did you know the Dutch diet helps them grow taller? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Dutch students are challenging this proposed government measure — here’s why
