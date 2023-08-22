🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Eat your cheese: How the Dutch became ridiculously tall

Someone get the ladder 🪜

Vera Burdick
Vera Burdick

Yeah yeah, we know, Dutch people are tall. Every joke has been made about it. But why are they even so tall to begin with?

If you’re an average height like me (okay, maybe I’m a bit on the shorter side of average), being in the Netherlands can make you feel like you’re living in a land of giants.

The pants are longer, the bicycles are taller, and asking for directions becomes a neck-crane-worthy exercise. It’s a simple truth: Dutch people are the tallest on Earth.

How did the Dutch reach these heights?

Believe it or not, it wasn’t too long ago that the Dutch were not towering over the rest of the world. In the 19th century, the average Dutchman was about as short as a hobbit (a slight exaggeration, but you catch my drift). 

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #86: Grow really, really, really tall

But then something magical happened, and the Dutch started reaching for the skies—literally!

Nowadays, the average Dutchman stands at an impressive 6 feet 1 inch (185.6 cm), and women reach 5 feet 7 inches (170.7 cm). They’ve grown like weeds but in the best possible way — up.

@sandronyc He likes to be Tall 🤣 #foryou #sandronyc #viral #parkeastmusic #foryourpage #ralphydreamz #hilarious #that70sshow #comedy #tvshow #funny ♬ Te Metiste – Live – Ralphy Dreamz

Let’s put this Dutch growth spurt into perspective. If height were a stock market graph, the Dutch line would steadily rise while others might have a few dips and spikes.

While people from many countries have seen some growth over the years, the Dutch have been stretching upwards like tulips in Keukenhof at the end of March.

It’s all in the food (mostly)

So, what’s the secret behind this “growth spurt” that turned the Netherlands into a nation of giants? Researchers say the answer lies in their diet. No, it’s not all stroopwafels and hagelslag (although those are pretty amazing too). The Dutch take their dairy seriously. 

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #5: Eat cheese every day for lunch 

From Gouda to Edam, from Maasdam to Limburger, they’ve got a taste for cheesy, calcium-rich treats that put Popeye’s spinach to shame. The Dutch diet, loaded with dairy, meat, and veggies, has played a major role in their impressive growth.

Just imagine: generations of Dutch mothers insisting that their kids “drink their milk” and end up with a nation of basketball players!

photograph-of-a-tall-dutch-woman-eating-a-cheese-sandwich
It’s no secret that the Dutch love cheese more than country music loves trucks, guns, and Jesus! Image: Freepik

It turns out that this trend of height and diet is not limited to the Netherlands alone. Take a look at Korea, for instance. Before the Korean War, North Koreans were taller than their southern counterparts.

But then the war happened, and things went south — literally and figuratively. Thanks to their nutritious diets, South Koreans now stand tall among other Asians, while North Koreans are left far behind.

READ MORE | 7 Dutch foods you need to try before you die

And if you think that’s fascinating, let’s travel across the ocean to Hawaii. Children of Japanese immigrants living in Hawaii have shown a significant increase in height compared to their counterparts back in Japan.

It just goes to show a little cheese and haring can make all the difference! 🧀🐟

Let’s talk about sex, baby

But wait, there’s more! Sexual selection also plays a part in this Dutch phenomenon. Studies suggest that taller Dutchmen have an evolutionary advantage by having more children. It’s survival of the tallest, baby!

And the perks of being tall aren’t limited to having more kids; it’s also associated with better health and higher income. Not to mention, they get the best view at concerts while the shorter folks have to suffer behind.

photograph-of-a-tall-dutch-man-lunging-to-take-a-bite-out-of-his-girlfriends-cheese-sandwich
Distance makes the heart grow fonder? Nee hoor, a kaasbroodje a day makes the heart grow fonder! Image: Freepik

Besides, tall Dutchmen have an advantage when it comes to attracting mates. Who wouldn’t want to date a tall, blond, handsome beau who can reach the top shelf without a step ladder?

So there you have it! From a hobbit-sized past to skyscraper heights, the Dutch have climbed up (literally!) thanks to their diet and some selective matchmaking.

And who knows, maybe someday they’ll take over the world with their height advantage, and we’ll all be lining up for “Dutch-lengthening” surgeries. Until then, let’s continue to admire them from below and enjoy some good old broodje. Say ‘cheese,’ everyone!

Did you know that Dutch people are tall because of their diets? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Vera Burdick
Vera Burdick
Throughout my entire life, I've been a writer cleverly disguised as a teacher. Now, I'm stepping out from behind the blackboard and venturing into the world of writing. A true global nomad, I've explored over 30 countries, but the Netherlands holds a special place in my heart as my absolute favourite.

