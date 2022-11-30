Challenge ahead: The Dutch to meet the U.S. in World Cup round of 16

The team of orange meets the Americans in the round of 16 of the football World Cup this Saturday, the first knockout round. Rumour has it they’re in for a rough ride.

The coach of the Dutch national team, Van Gaal, speaks from experience when he says that his orange players should expect a challenge this weekend, writes the NOS.

The stakes on Doha’s fields have increased, as the 2022 World Cup moves towards the round of 16.

Undefeated

The U.S. team has so far been undefeated in Qatar, with one draw against Wales, and their latest win against Iran, 1-0.

The Dutch victory over host-country Qatar last night sealed the deal for a Dutch spot in the round of 16. But, despite being a good team, the Dutch are up for a challenge.

So far, the men in orange have beaten the Americans four out of five times the two teams met on the field. So, let’s hope we’re in for a long winning streak!

Fans are on edge across the Atlantic Ocean, as the U.S. team had to send one of its top players, Christian Pulisic, to the hospital for an abdominal injury caused during yesterday’s match against Iran.

Tensions are rising

After the 2015 game, where the Dutch lost to the Americans 3-4, tensions and expectations quickly rose as Saturday’s match was confirmed on the agenda.

The U.S. team has not gotten this far in a World Cup since 2014, but fans on both sides of the Atlantic are shaking in their soccer shoes.

