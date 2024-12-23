Dutch police arrest burglar, then wish him a happy birthday

A burglar in Roosendaal marked his birthday in a somewhat unconventional way — by breaking into a construction site.

The man was quickly arrested, reports RTL. But don’t worry, his big day was still celebrated.

A special crime for his special day

On the night from Monday to Tuesday of last week, a man broke into a construction site in Roosedaal, carrying burglary tools and ‘other suspicious objects.’

Although his work is less than noble, his work ethic must be great — he decided to do the job despite the fact that it was his birthday.

READ MORE | 9 Dutch birthday traditions that’ll confuse the heck out of internationals

Unfortunately for him, in spite of the special circumstances, the police weren’t willing to let this one slide. They caught him red-handed following a break-in report and quickly arrested him.

The star of the show was sniffer dog Moos who caught the suspect after he tried to make a run for it.

His very own Instagram post

The arrestee was transferred to a hospital in Breda and then to the Mijkenbroek cell complex. But the police didn’t want to let all niceties go out the window.

When they learned it was the suspect’s special day, they took to Instagram, writing, “On behalf of Moos and all our colleagues, happy birthday!”

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️