Dutch police arrest burglar, then wish him a happy birthday

That’s one way to celebrate...

Lina Leskovec
A burglar in Roosendaal marked his birthday in a somewhat unconventional way — by breaking into a construction site.

The man was quickly arrested, reports RTL. But don’t worry, his big day was still celebrated.

A special crime for his special day

On the night from Monday to Tuesday of last week, a man broke into a construction site in Roosedaal, carrying burglary tools and ‘other suspicious objects.’

Although his work is less than noble, his work ethic must be great — he decided to do the job despite the fact that it was his birthday. 

Unfortunately for him, in spite of the special circumstances, the police weren’t willing to let this one slide. They caught him red-handed following a break-in report and quickly arrested him. 

The star of the show was sniffer dog Moos who caught the suspect after he tried to make a run for it. 

His very own Instagram post

The arrestee was transferred to a hospital in Breda and then to the Mijkenbroek cell complex. But the police didn’t want to let all niceties go out the window.

When they learned it was the suspect’s special day, they took to Instagram, writing, “On behalf of Moos and all our colleagues, happy birthday!”

Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

