Are you on the hunt for the best Dutch Christmas presents to give to your nearest and dearest? We’ve sourced the merriest bits and bobs to pop under the tree!

In the flurry of activity that often surrounds this season, it can be hard to choose the best gifts for your loved ones.

We know the struggle, so we’ve put together a cadeautje (little gift) for you: a guide to the best Dutch Christmas gifts to give your loved ones this year.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Best household Christmas gifts in the Netherlands

Let them bask in some Christmas ambience with these scented candles Perfect for loved ones who need a little help getting into the holiday spirit, this Yankee Candle gift set comes in 6 scrumptious, seasonal flavours. From warm Vanilla Crème Brûlée to cosy Cinnamon Stick, these scents will help dispel any winter blues. Get the deal

Order the perfect surprise for all the coffee lovers in your life Ahh… is there anything better than waking up to a well-brewed cup of coffee? ☕ This snazzy De’Longhi Nespresso machine is perfect for any giftee who can’t go without their morning cappuccino — but would rather not spend café prices on it. Get the deal

Spoil your loved ones with an ultra-Dutch Delfts Blauw gift set Featuring a symbol as iconically Dutch as windmills and tulips, this gift set from Heinen Delfts Blauw is both gorgeous AND practical. In it, you get a lovely wall ornament and two mugs — perfect for sipping some warm tea on a cold winter’s night. Get the deal

Get festive with a four-course Christmas meal subscription Help your nearest and dearest ease the stress of meal planning this holiday season with a delicious gift box from HelloFresh. From sirloin steak to burrata salad and creamy cheesecake, these 2-4 person dinners will be a hit with any guest — without the hassle of meal planning. Get the deal

Best Dutch Christmas gifts for your significant other

Surprise them with some limited edition Star Wars socks If you know anyone who’s a massive Star Wars fan, this limited edition bundle from Happy Socks makes the perfect stocking stuffer. Plus, we can confirm that they’re soft and comfy enough for your feet that your giftee will feel like a genuine Skywalker. 😉 Get the deal

Book them a fabulous winter getaway via sleeper train Fall asleep with your partner in the Netherlands — and wake up just in time to hit some Christmas markets in Brussels, Antwerp, Berlin, Dresden, or Prague. And, perfect for the better halves that love active holidays, European Sleeper has just announced a new ski stop in the Austrian Alps. Get the deal

Best financial Christmas gifts in the Netherlands

Splurge on stock or ETF gifts for your loved ones If you’re looking for a Christmas present that just keeps on giving, Trade Republic’s limited-time offer is an excellent option. Even better, it’s fully customisable — just choose what stock or ETF you want to gift, decide on an amount, and add a personal Christmas message to make it truly special. Get the deal

Best Dutch Christmas gifts for kids

Gift cuddles and snuggles galore with this adorable Miffy plush With her soft, huggable body and compact size, this plush is the perfect companion for all your little tot’s adventures. Don’t fancy the blue? She also comes in oranje (orange) — perfect for that ultra-Dutch touch. Get the deal

Best tech Christmas gifts in the Netherlands

Treat them to the new and improved Apple AirPod 4 earphones Crafted for people who love blasting music on the go, Apple’s new AirPods make a great choice for a little gift under the tree. Even better? Thanks to Apple’s active noise cancellation, your giftee will be able to jam to Mariah Carey’s infamous Christmas jingle — with no interruptions. 😉 Get the deal

Best Dutch Christmas gifts for someone who has everything

Let them choose the perfect present with an Amazon gift card Looking for the ideal stocking stuffer (or THE best gift for those awkward office parties 👀)? We’ve got you covered! Amazon’s gift cards cater to a range of budgets and take the load of picking a gift off those tired shoulders of yours. Plus, if you want a personal touch, the cards are fully customizable. Get the deal

Keep the festivities going with a Baltazar wine box Ah, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year: food, wine, and all of life’s most precious joys. But who says it all has to end on January 1? If you gift someone a Baltazar wine box, you’re not just giving them three delicious wines to taste, but also the good times that come with them. Proost! Get the deal

Gift the sweetest of Christmas prezzies with a pack of delicious stroopwafels Thin waffles and rich caramel syrup? Ja, please! If you’re unsure of what to get someone, just offer them the sweetest of Dutch treats: a tin of Daelmans stroopwafels. Ideally paired with a mug of hot cocoa, tea, or coffee, your loved ones can enjoy a cosy moment that captures the spirit of Christmas. Get the deal

Enthral them with a book on the weird but wonderful Dutch Let’s face it, the journey of being an international in the Netherlands can often be confusing, frustrating, and downright hilarious. Englishman Ben Coates details his saga in ‘Why the Dutch are Different’ — a compelling read whether you’ve just landed in the Netherlands or have been here for years. Get the deal

More fabulous gift ideas will be added as the season progresses, so you may want to bookmark this page if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect Christmas prezzie. 😉

What presents are you gifting your nearest and dearest this season? Tell us all about them in the comments below!