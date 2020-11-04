The Netherlands’ finest will receive a bonus of €300 in their paycheck as a token of appreciation from the cabinet and police leaders.

The police force has been dealing with an intense workload and understaffing since before the coronavirus crisis, according to Minister of Justice and Security, Ferdinand Grapperhaus.

In his announcement, Grapperhaus emphasized that the police have recently had to deal with many demonstrations and protests, fulfilled an increasing need for surveillance and security, and dealt with more mental health patients.

Consistently understaffed

To deal with the understaffing, Grapperhaus says a number of measures — including shortening the training duration — have already been taken. However, the effect of these measures won’t be fully visible until 2024.

In the meantime, police officers have to be flexible in order to keep enough officers on the street.

What about healthcare workers?

If you’re reading this and asking yourself this very question, don’t stress — the cabinet has already announced that all healthcare workers will receive a bonus due to the coronavirus crisis.

Eligible workers will receive 1000 euros net this year, and a further 500 euros next year.

Ad

Do you think this bonus is enough, or too much? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!

Feature Image: Politie Nederland/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0