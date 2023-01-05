Dutch trains sucked more than usual in 2022, stats say

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
In 2022, Dutch rail networks lost all control as train systems suffered a casual 450 disruptions. The result? Train travellers in the Netherlands faced the most trouble in YEARS. 😅

According to the NOS, Prorail, the Dutch governmental organisation responsible for the national railway networks, was a nuisance to loyal train users last year.

We guess you can say they weren’t so pro after all. *ba-dum ppsssshhhh* 

Why and how?

Staff shortages, collisions, system errors, and delays do point the finger towards this reputable company.

Director John Voppen, at Prorail, acknowledges that “there is work to be done for the rail sector. Let’s invest in our people and resources to improve performances.”

That being said, Prorail isn’t all to blame. Another culprit was that good ol’ friend of ours — the Netherlands’ temperamental weather.

Good things (and trains) come to those who wait

Voppen’s message is good news for the 1.1 million daily train travellers in the Netherlands. Except, things won’t change instantly.

Rail work will disrupt at least 40 tracks in 2023, so get ready to release your pent-up rage about NS trains in our comments section. It’s definitely one of our readers’ favourite things to do. 😉

READ MORE | People are now throwing stones at NS trains (and it’s not exactly helpful)

If it all gets too much, you can always put yourself on a train that whisks you to another country — hopefully one with fewer delays.

What was your experience with the trains in 2022? Tell us in the comments below!

Previous article
17 unforgettable things to do in Leiden in 2022
Next article
Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names
Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
