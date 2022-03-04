The Netherlands prepares to take in 25,000 Ukrainian refugees

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
The government is working actively towards creating at least 25,000 emergency spaces for Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is divided into 25 different security regions that are responsible for taking care of the people currently residing or living in their territories.

The NOS reports that the security regions (veiligheidsregio’s) have been ordered to prepare at least 1,000 spaces each for incoming Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

This means that the Netherlands is preparing to take in at least 25,000 Ukrainians.

Possibly more in certain regions

Each of these regions has received specific instructions from the Dutch government to prepare for the arrival of Ukrainian refugees within the next two weeks.

However, certain regions have the capacity for even more than this.

Rotterdam and Amsterdam

Security region Rotterdam-Rijnmond has already found 2,000 spaces by renting two river cruise ships where people can be accommodated for the short term.

In Amsterdam, there are currently 80 spaces available and about 800 more in military barracks close to Gelderse Harskamp.

It is unclear how many refugees are meant to arrive in the Netherlands, but the UNHCR has estimated yesterday that about one million people are currently fleeing from the devastating war in Ukraine.

What do you do to help Ukrainian refugees? Tell us in the comments!

Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

