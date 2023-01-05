Were the predictions right? These were the most popular Dutch baby names in 2022

Liana Pereira
Liana Pereira
In June of last year, 24baby dropped their predictions for the top baby names for Dutchies in 2022. As we ride further into 2023, one question remains: how accurate were those predictions? 🤔

Luckily for us, the SVB (the Dutch social insurance bank) just dropped their list of the top baby names in 2022, so let’s see what names were taking the Netherlands by storm!

Noah, Emma, and Sam take the crown

A whopping 871 baby boys were named Noah in the last year, and this lovely name was closely followed by:

  • Liam
  • Luca
  • Lucas
  • Mees
  • Finn
  • James
  • Milan
  • Levi
  • Sem

READ MORE | Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names

Emma was the reigning queen of girl baby names last year, as Dutch parents decided to gift this name to 677 baby girls. She was also joined by:

  • Julia
  • Mila
  • Sophie
  • Olivia
  • Yara
  • Saar
  • Nora
  • Tess
  • Noor

Meanwhile, the Netherlands embraces inclusivity with the growing popularity of gender-neutral names.

Sam was the most popular gender-neutral choice, with 581 little tots now bearing the name. Hot on their heels was:

  • Isa
  • Bo
  • Jip
  • Lou
  • Charlie
  • Noa
  • Dani
  • Quinn
  • Bowie

Well, were the predictions accurate?

Surprisingly, yes!

24baby did not include any predictions on gender-neutral names, however, based off of the boys and girls, they got 8 out of 10 baby boy names and 7 out of 10 baby girl names right, leading to an accuracy rating of 75%.

Was your favourite name on the list? Tell us in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

