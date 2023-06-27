Gefeliciteerd, Princess! Dutch Princess Alexia has just turned 18, here’s what she got

When we turn 18, most of us look forward to a yummy cake, some gifts, and a party with our nearest and dearest. However, when Dutch Princess Alexia turned 18, she also found herself the proud owner of two new titles AND a royal flag. 🙌🇳🇱

At a quiet celebration at the royal family’s home in The Hague on Monday 26 June, Princess Alexia ushered in her special day with some pretty exceptional royal presents.

The princess received several new titles

To mark the occasion, King Willem-Alexander appointed the princess a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and a Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion.

While most people get a special gift on their 18th birthday, birthdays are just a little extra special for the children of the Dutch royal family. Since 1898, all children of the Dutch head of state are appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion when they turn 18. 

Not only did the King gift the Princess two new (very royal!) titles, but also her own flag of honour. Alexia enters adulthood with an honourary flag with the National coat of arms, the Royal coat of arms and, of course, a dash of orange. 

Latest royal portraits released, hoera!

Maybe, like us, you can’t believe that the little Princess Alexia we know is all grown up already? Well, not only did she hit a landmark birthday, but the royal palace also released stunning new portraits of the young princess. 👇

Dutch-Princess-Alexia-portrait-with-white-dress-for-18-birthday
The Dutch Princess took her first adult portraits at the royal family’s home. Image: Koninklijkhuis

The portraits taken at the royal family’s home, Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, capture the Dutch Princess’ maturity and readiness to take on the life of an adult Dutch royal. 

Dutch-Princess-Alexia-head-portrait-18-birthday
Princess Alexia’s new portraits for her 18th birthday. Image: Koninklijkhuis

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to hear what the Princess will do after the summer once she gets the results from her high school exams.

Will she join her sister, Princess Amalia, at a Dutch university? Or will she take a different path? Either way, we wish her the best and are excited to see how this new chapter in her life unfolds! ✨

What do you think of Princess Alexia’s birthday gifts? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Koninklijkhuis
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

