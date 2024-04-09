Hello Code Yellow: wind warning issued for Dutch coastal provinces

The wild, wild west ⚠

NewsWeather
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-stormy-grey-sky-over-den-haag-coast
Image: Depositphotos

The Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for the western provinces of the Netherlands this afternoon.

Kept up by last night’s stormy weather? The wind has now shifted to the southwest and is increasing considerably in strength, NU.nl reports.

Heavy gusts of wind (we’re talking 90 kilometres per hour at sea) will blast through Tuesday afternoon, and code yellow is in (gale 😉) force until 5 PM across the coastal zones.

Hold on to your hats! Here’s where the code yellow comes into effect along the Dutch coastline:

AreasCode Yellow times
Zeeland and South Holland12 PM – 5 PM (Tuesday afternoon)
Wadden Sea and North Holland2 PM – 5 PM (Tuesday afternoon)

What else can we expect?

As if the blustery breezes weren’t enough, the weather will be as changeable as ever.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

Think you’ve got what it takes to hold an umbrella open during these gusts? Firstly, congrats, you’re stronger than most. Secondly, it might come in handy — a few showers will scatter the rest of the country.

There will be dry spells in between. But if you enjoyed last weekend’s sunny hints of summer, you’ll have to be content with their memories keeping you warm. 💔

The temperature has dropped significantly to 11 to 14 degrees Celsius at best, and even as low as 7 degrees overnight.

By tomorrow, the winds will also die down, and we can expect a more peaceful spring day.

That’s Dutch weather for you. At least there’s something for everyone. 🌦🌪⛈

Will you be affected by today’s weather warning? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Amsterdam public transport will be FREE for children until 2025
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Amsterdam public transport will be FREE for children until 2025

Hoera! From July 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, public transport in Amsterdam will be completely free for children aged...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam public transport will be FREE for children until 2025

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Hoera! From July 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, public transport in Amsterdam will be completely free for children aged four to 11. Children...

Your Dutch landlord may be overcharging you for service costs: here’s what you can do about it

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Did you know some Dutch landlords have magic powers? They can turn a few vague words into stacks of cash! It’s all in the...

15 dang smart things Dutch people do

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 1
Whether it’s hot tips on how to save money or how to get furniture up those narrow staircases, the Dutch are constantly coming up...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.