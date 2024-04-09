The Dutch Royal Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for the western provinces of the Netherlands this afternoon.

Kept up by last night’s stormy weather? The wind has now shifted to the southwest and is increasing considerably in strength, NU.nl reports.

Heavy gusts of wind (we’re talking 90 kilometres per hour at sea) will blast through Tuesday afternoon, and code yellow is in (gale 😉) force until 5 PM across the coastal zones.

Hold on to your hats! Here’s where the code yellow comes into effect along the Dutch coastline:

Areas Code Yellow times Zeeland and South Holland 12 PM – 5 PM (Tuesday afternoon) Wadden Sea and North Holland 2 PM – 5 PM (Tuesday afternoon)

What else can we expect?

As if the blustery breezes weren’t enough, the weather will be as changeable as ever.

Think you’ve got what it takes to hold an umbrella open during these gusts? Firstly, congrats, you’re stronger than most. Secondly, it might come in handy — a few showers will scatter the rest of the country.

istg half of the time since i moved to the netherlands im just trying not to die cycling with insane wind — lua 🍉 (@__aitne) April 5, 2024

There will be dry spells in between. But if you enjoyed last weekend’s sunny hints of summer, you’ll have to be content with their memories keeping you warm. 💔

The temperature has dropped significantly to 11 to 14 degrees Celsius at best, and even as low as 7 degrees overnight.

By tomorrow, the winds will also die down, and we can expect a more peaceful spring day.

That’s Dutch weather for you. At least there’s something for everyone. 🌦🌪⛈

Will you be affected by today’s weather warning? Let us know in the comments below.