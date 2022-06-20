Princess Amalia lives it up at Norwegian princess’ 18th (while rocking a tiara for the first time)

The Dutch crown princess made her first official travel abroad this weekend when she attended the Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s 18th birthday party. Sounds like a blast!

Not only that — it was also the future Queen’s debut of wearing a tiara in public (in royal talk, that’s a really big deal). 👸🏽

First official travel abroad

Her first official appearance already took place shortly after she turned 18 in December, but there’s just something special about those party trips abroad, isn’t it?

The princess got to practice her royal walk down a red carpet, perfect her royal pose in pictures with other heirs to European thrones, and enjoy the feeling of old money on her head 👑 for quite some time this weekend. 💃🏽

#NEW A portrait of the new generation of future European monarchs 👑



Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway and Prince Charles of Luxembourg! pic.twitter.com/L9ZxiemRVr — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 17, 2022

The party of the century

Due to annoying circumstances (cough-Covid-cough) many young royals have yet to get to know each other, and what better way to meet people than at a white tie gala dinner in the Norwegian public library?

The birthday party of Ingrid Alexandra offered heaps of opportunities for the blue-blooded to socialise, as royals from all over Europe attended the festivities.

Royals from Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Belgium gathered at the celebration of Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday.#Norway #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/DsOxBiBQso — Charles Ellingsen (@JustaCharlieeth) June 18, 2022

That included the Dutch King and Queen, so Amalia didn’t have to travel alone on her first ever work trip. 💙 (Hoera for 18th parties with your parents!)

The party offered quite a few unusual twists. For example, the main venue was a public one — Deichmanske Library in the city centre of Oslo.

About last night!😍



Queen Máxima is wearing a smaller setting of the Stuart Tiara and Princess Amalia is wearing the Dutch Star Tiara👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/1RiEQwDn23 — The Dutch Royal Family (@dutchroyals_) June 18, 2022

In addition, many youngsters were invited to celebrate the princess, instead of just boring old dinosaurs. It almost looked like a regular 18-year-old’s birthday! (Well, not really, but we’re getting there.)

Queen Maxima’s wedding tiara

Amalia’s main accessory of the evening was borrowed from her mother, Queen Maxima, who wore the tiara on her very own wedding day.

It’s custom that Dutch and Norwegian princesses don’t wear tiaras until they turn 18, which meant that both Princess Amalia and Princess Ingrid Alexandra got to debut with their tiaras on the same occasion — how cute!

Like mother, like daughter 👑



Princess Catharina-Amalia, The Princess of Orange, wore The Dutch Star Tiara for her first tiara appearance. The piece was worn by her mother Queen Máxima on her wedding day to King Willem-Alexander in 2002 pic.twitter.com/LEfcOMdoXB — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) June 18, 2022

Where Amalia’s tiara is relatively new, with a frame from 1965, the birthday girl’s tiara was from the Paris Exposition in 1900.

Amalia must have been super excited to wear the tiara for the first time, since she’s famously quite the sucker for a good headpiece.

She once even said “Show me a tiara and I’ll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe.” Challenge accepted, princess!

What do you think: a great party for heads of state, or a wasted cash splash? Tell us in the comments!