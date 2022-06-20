Princess Amalia lives it up at Norwegian princess’ 18th (while rocking a tiara for the first time)

The Dutch crown princess made her first official travel abroad this weekend when she attended the Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s 18th birthday party. Sounds like a blast!

Not only that — it was also the future Queen’s debut of wearing a tiara in public (in royal talk, that’s a really big deal). 👸🏽

First official travel abroad 

Her first official appearance already took place shortly after she turned 18 in December, but there’s just something special about those party trips abroad, isn’t it? 

The princess got to practice her royal walk down a red carpet, perfect her royal pose in pictures with other heirs to European thrones, and enjoy the feeling of old money on her head 👑 for quite some time this weekend. 💃🏽

The party of the century 

Due to annoying circumstances (cough-Covid-cough) many young royals have yet to get to know each other, and what better way to meet people than at a white tie gala dinner in the Norwegian public library? 

The birthday party of Ingrid Alexandra offered heaps of opportunities for the blue-blooded to socialise, as royals from all over Europe attended the festivities. 

That included the Dutch King and Queen, so Amalia didn’t have to travel alone on her first ever work trip. 💙 (Hoera for 18th parties with your parents!)

READ MORE | Dutch quirk #121: Hate on the King and all of his blunders

The party offered quite a few unusual twists. For example, the main venue was a public one — Deichmanske Library in the city centre of Oslo. 

In addition, many youngsters were invited to celebrate the princess, instead of just boring old dinosaurs. It almost looked like a regular 18-year-old’s birthday! (Well, not really, but we’re getting there.)

Queen Maxima’s wedding tiara

Amalia’s main accessory of the evening was borrowed from her mother, Queen Maxima, who wore the tiara on her very own wedding day.  

It’s custom that Dutch and Norwegian princesses don’t wear tiaras until they turn 18, which meant that both Princess Amalia and Princess Ingrid Alexandra got to debut with their tiaras on the same occasion — how cute! 

Where Amalia’s tiara is relatively new, with a frame from 1965, the birthday girl’s tiara was from the Paris Exposition in 1900. 

Amalia must have been super excited to wear the tiara for the first time, since she’s famously quite the sucker for a good headpiece. 

She once even said “Show me a tiara and I’ll know where it came from. I can recognize all the tiaras in Europe.” Challenge accepted, princess! 

What do you think: a great party for heads of state, or a wasted cash splash? Tell us in the comments! 

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview!

