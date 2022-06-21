It’s the longest day of the year! And it’ll be a hot one too

The Netherlands woke up to a beautiful blue sky this morning. Locally, there was some fog, but it quickly lifted and made way for sunshine. ☀️

The sun will be higher than usual as a result of the summer solstice, officially marking the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

It’s also shining extra strong today, so make sure to whip that SPF out as you soak in the 20-25 degrees expected this afternoon. 😎

Goedemorgen! Vanochtend om 11:14 begint officieel de astronomische zomer, het weer gaat daar helemaal in mee. Na het al snel verdwijnen van de lokaal aanwezige (dichte) mistbanken is het zonnig en warm. Alleen in Limburg is vanmiddag een bui mogelijk. https://t.co/zj9Y4wC9kQ pic.twitter.com/ud9dLpWVdI — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) June 21, 2022 “Good morning! This morning at 11:14 AM the astronomical summer officially starts, the weather is completely in line with that. After the local (dense) fog banks quickly disappear, it is sunny and warm. Only in Limburg is a shower possible this afternoon.”

Local forecasts

In the Amsterdam and Utrecht region, temperatures will rise up to 23 degrees this afternoon, writes NU.nl.

In Brabant, Limburg, and the Achterhoek it can heat up to a full 25 degrees, while the Wadden Islands and the north coast will experience around 20-degree weather.

