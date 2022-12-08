Dutch Princess Amalia turns 19! Buuut she still can’t leave the house

Hiep hiep hoera! Princess Amalia celebrated turning 19 yesterday…from home. How celebratory. 😕

That’s right, the Dutch princess couldn’t hit the clubs of Amsterdam to party due to ongoing threats to her well-being.

As a consequence of the threats, Amalia had to celebrate in a more private manner with her family at home, reports RTL Nieuws.

Trapped in a castle

Earlier this year, Amalia started her studies of Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

While this should have been a time to move into student housing, make new friends, and get used to your typical university life, the threats against the princess changed that.

Instead, she is still living at home and cannot leave her house.

READ MORE | Dutch Princess Amalia forced to stay at home due to outside threat

Queen Máxima reported that she’s proud of her daughter for handling her situation with strength; nevertheless, it hasn’t been easy on her.

“The threats have had enormous consequences for her life.” Máxima stated. “[Amalia] hasn’t left her house, which means that she cannot have a normal student life like others.”

The princess has been dealing with the threats by focusing on what she loves: riding her horse, Mojito, her studies, and making music.

Talk about dealing with a tough situation in a strong and royal manner! 👑

A positive future?

In October, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, announced that the princess’s security has increased and, while he cannot comment on details, he stated that “Everyone who is working on it is doing their utmost to make sure Amalia is safe.”

While the princess doesn’t plan to ascend the throne anytime soon, she does want to perform her official royal duties during her studies. In the meantime, she will be focusing on successfully completing her studies and making time for her hobbies. 👩‍🎓

What do you think about the princess’s situation? Tell us in the comments below!