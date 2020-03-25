Dutch schools planning to reopen after April 6 may find themselves taking a far longer recess. Education Minister Slob has confirmed it’s likely schools will remain closed for up to another six weeks — or longer.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) are undertaking a study into the role of children and young people in spreading coronavirus.

Minister Slob would like to wait for the results before ringing the school bell. However, the study only began yesterday and could take up to six weeks.

“If it is later than April 6, the measures as they have been taken will be extended and the schools will be closed for a longer time,” Slob told Op1. “Only when the investigation is finished will a decision be made whether the schools will open again.”

Six weeks would put the school reopening date back to May at the earliest.

What is the research looking at?

It is currently still being studied how infectious children are when it comes to coronavirus. The Dutch study will compile the data of 100 families infected with coronavirus throughout the Netherlands.

Do you have a child home from school? Would you like to see schools reopen sooner, or later? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Wokandapix/Pixabay