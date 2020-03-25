Today, we’re not starting the day by scratching yet another “Days in Isolation” tally line on our wall, no sir! We’re way too preoccupied with the good news that the first Dutch coronavirus patient has fully recovered — to the point where he can return to work.

That’s right, it’s the news we all need: there is light at the end of the tunnel. While the patient was confirmed to have recovered around two weeks ago, he’s now been given the all-clear to get back to normal life (well, the new normal anyway.)

The first recovered patient was also unsurprisingly the first patient who tested positive in the Netherlands. He is a 56-year-old from Loon op Zand, near Tilburg and tested positive on February 27 after visiting Italy’s Lombardy region.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know (updated daily)

Tilburg mayor Theo Weterings shared the news on talk show Jinek last night. We’re all breathing a sigh of relief because boy, it’s been a long month.

The man’s wife and 23-year-old daughter also tested positive for the virus — and we’re happy to report that they’re also currently symptom-free.

Of course, it’s not all good news. At last count yesterday we still had 5560 patients infected with coronavirus in the Netherlands. Sadly, Dutch fatalities from the virus are at least 213.

Ad

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump to 5560, another 63 patients dead

But, it’s still early in the morning DutchReviewers! We’ve undoubtedly got some more not-so-good news coming our way — but let’s hope there’s more good news in the pipeline too. For now, hold this close to your hearts, take a deep breath, and stay inside.

Are you happy to hear about the first Dutch recovery? Tell us how you’re feeling in the comments below!

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more information about coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva