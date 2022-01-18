Dutch study favours 1G coronavirus policy — daily testing here we come?

It’s no secret that the Dutch House of Representatives is considering a replacement for the current 3G policy — therefore, a study was requested into these policies’ effectiveness and the results are in.

Currently, a 3G policy is in effect for the Netherlands. This means individuals who recovered from, got tested for the coronavirus, or were vaccinated are issued a valid QR code to be used when entering venues, such as gyms.

Since late last year, the Dutch government has been fiddling with the idea of introducing a 2G policy, meaning that only those who have been fully vaccinated or have had coronavirus in the past are allowed to obtain a valid QR code for daily use.

However, the Dutch Ministry of Health requested a study into the effectiveness of these 2G/3G measures to be used by the Dutch cabinet — and the results favour none, according to the NOS. 👀

1G rules

Delft University of Technology (TU), The University Medical Center (UMC) Utrecht, Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC), and Erasmus University Rotterdam were the arms behind a study that included more than 3000 individuals, 783 people of whom are unvaccinated.

Due to the transmissibility of the Omikron variant, the researchers found that “the effect of a corona ticket is much lower due to the introduction of the omikron variant,” reports RTL Nieuws.

The results of the study support a 1G policy as being more effective. A measure where everyone gets tested could reduce the virus reproduction rate by 45% — deeming the current corona ticket rule to be less effective without ruling out the importance of vaccines.

So now what?

The researchers believe that the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands is continuously evolving. The number of infected people and those who have been vaccinated with a booster shot will increase in a month or two from now, resulting in a decreased reproduction rate, they say.

Notably, the current Health Minister Ernst Kuipers is much like his De Jonge predecessor: in favour of applying a 2G system throughout the Netherlands.

Yet with the findings of this new research, which shows that within the current coronavirus rate it’s impossible to create a safer setting with the 2G system, “2G or 3G policy will become more difficult to defend,” says research leader Niek Mouter of TU Delft.

Feature Image: artliyc@gmail.com/Depositphotos