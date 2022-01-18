Rent in the Netherland is at its highest ever: here’s why

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
for-rent-sign-in-dutch-on-window-in-snow-covered-street
Dutch sign with the text 'for rent' on an old house during wintertime in Doesburg, The Netherlands

For a brief moment, it looked like renting in the Netherlands was becoming more accessible as rents fell in 2020 and early 2021 (one thing we can actually thank coronavirus for?). But oh how the tables have turned…

Now, a few weeks into the new year, the Netherlands is once again facing extreme rental prices, reports the NOS.

In fact, rental prices are at their highest since 2010 — which was when the Dutch started measuring the developments in rents. 😬

Supply and demand: 3 reasons rents are on the rise

According to the director of the rental site Pararius, Jasper de Groot, “The increase is not surprising.” He explains that “The demand is very high, and the supply is low. Then the prices rise.”

Firstly, the increasing demand is fuelled by rising house prices. De Groot says that many hopeful house hunters fall short of buying a home due to the high prices in that sector. Nevertheless, they also earn too much for social housing and hence end up in private sector rentals — boosting the demand in an already pressed market.

Secondly, some people who do indeed qualify for social housing end up renting in the private sector. The waiting lists for social housing in the Netherlands are simply too long for people to put up with. However, “the private sector is too small to absorb that,” resulting in higher prices according to De Groot.

Finally, there’s us — the internationals. 🤙 While many internationals left the Netherlands at the early stages of the pandemic, the relaxation of coronavirus measures in the second half of 2021 brought us back. The result: higher demand for private rental apartments.

De Groot predicts that the current lockdown (albeit softer than a few weeks ago) may lead to a slight fall in rental prices again. 👀

Where (and where not) to rent

So, maybe you’re thinking: “how the heck am I ever gonna find a place to rent in the Netherlands.” There are two answers to that question — Nijmegen and Tilburg.

Rents in those municipalities have namely fallen compared to previous years. (Yes, run). In Nijmegen, tenants paid about 0,7% less than a year earlier and in Tilburg, tenants have found their rents a whole 4.4% cheaper.

On the other hand, the winners of the private sector price race are cities like Amstelveen and Eindhoven. These are popular with internationals and that shows in the rental prices. In Amstelveen, rents have increased by 8,4% and in Eindhoven, they’ve gone through the roof with an 11,7% increase.

What are your experiences with renting in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: dutchscenery/Depositphotos

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
