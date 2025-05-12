The Dutch police have released an image of the suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on May 1 in the town of Rijswijk, near The Hague.

The incident took place around 5:45 PM on the terrace of a hotel on Van Vredenburchweg, where 41-year-old Cemil Önal from Turkey was shot at close range and died at the scene.

According to Turkish media, the victim was a whistleblower who accused high-ranking Turkish politicians of corruption and money laundering. He is also said to repeatedly have warned Dutch authorities that he feared for his life.

Looking for leads

The suspect in the fatal shooting is described as approximately 1.80 meters tall, with a normal to sturdy build, a beard, and wearing black clothing — specifically, black Adidas pants and black shoes with white soles from Nike.

Investigators have determined a possible escape route for the suspect. He is believed to have fled the scene towards Guntersteinweg and then continued north in the direction of Erasmusweg.

The police have not disclosed further details about the motive or the suspect’s identity, since the investigation is still ongoing.

They are now looking for witnesses who may have information, particularly two individuals who were reportedly sitting on a bench in the park near the crime scene around the time of the incident.

Additionally, authorities are interested in any footage from the area between 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM on May 1, including from security cameras, video doorbells, or dashcams.

Information can be shared anonymously via the online police tip form, or at 0800-6070. For international callers, the police tip-off line is available at +31 (0)79 345 98 00.

