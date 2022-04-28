Dutch TV anchor admits to inserting candlestick into unconscious woman on national TV

Dutch TV personality Johan Derksen openly told a story from his youth about how he penetrated a young woman with a candlestick.

Yup. In his evening programme, Vandaag Inside, Derksen and his guests discussed the sexual assault accusations of another Dutch TV anchor, Johnny de Mol.

Apparently inspired by the ruthlessness of other men in power, Derksen felt comfortable enough to tell the following story in front of a live audience and on national TV.

“It’s a filthy story”

As reported by the NOS, this is a translation of what Johan Derksen said: “When I think back to it I am deeply ashamed. It’s a very filthy story, but these sorts of things happen.”

Do they though, Derksen?

He continued: “I was out with the goalie of Veendam and two young women. We went to the apartment and the two girls are so drunk they puke all over.”

Because mentioning that a woman is drunk always, somehow, makes sexual assault more digestible.

“I can still remember it well and I’m not proud of it… the young woman was lying unconscious on the couch and there stood such a huge candlestick. We stuffed it in there [read, her], and then we went away.”

What the actual f***, Derksen.

‘Iedereen deed wel eens zulke dingen’. Nou Johan ik sloopte eens wat. Ik vocht wel eens. Maar als ik een meid dronken achterliet zette ik een emmer bij haar neer gaf haar een deken en vertrok. Vuile schoft. #derksen #VIVandaag — Simon Venekamper (@simonvenekamper) April 27, 2022 Translation Tweet: “‘Everyone did things like that sometimes.’ Well, Johan, I broke something once. I fought once. But if I left a drunk girl alone, I’d put a bucket next to her, give her a blanket, and leave. Dirty bastard.”

Amusement in the studio

The worst part? Applauding laughter by the other (male) guests and the audience. Because rape and sexual assault of unconscious women are hilarious apparently.

Derksen will not apologise

Derksen later claimed that there was no mention of penetration, reports the NOS. Ah. Okay. And “stuffing it in” means what, exactly?

Obviously, it just means that he placed the candlestick between the unconscious woman’s legs.

The candlestick was, allegedly, too big anyway to insert it into the woman’s body, so the accusations are nonsense, says Derksen.

And he will not apologise for misbehaviours that he committed when he was 24-years-old.

Hoe kan een man zich zo veilig voelen om dit verhaal in het openbaar smakelijk op te dissen en daarbij opnieuw de vrouw (die zichzelf zal herkennen) te vernederen? Dat maakt me gek genoeg nog het kwaadst. #derksen — Susan Smit (@susansmitauteur) April 27, 2022 Translation Tweet: “How can a man feel so safe as to appease this story in public and in the process again humiliate the woman (who will recognize herself)? Strangely enough, that pisses me off the most.”

In the original story, Derksen clearly said “stuffing it in” underlined by a complimentary hand gesture.

What do you think about these sexual assault accusations against Johan Derksen? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Jasper Joosten/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0