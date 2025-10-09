💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

The Dutch are using an AI-generated judge for this song festival

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-microphone-on-stand
Image: SergeyNivens/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/21148711/stock-photo-audio-microphone-retro-style.html
The Dutch have moved on from AI-generated actresses to AI-generated judges. The Regio Songfestival (Regional Song Festival) has unveiled a new judge — and they’re made of code.

You can think of The Regio Songfestival as a kind of Eurovision, but instead of countries putting forward performers, each of the Netherlands’ 13 broadcasting regions will have a contestant.

Usually, each region will also provide a judge for the festival, but this year, there will be a fourteenth judge: Robin.

Something new

Robin will be the song festival’s first non-binary AI-generated judge.

The NOS reports that, according to his creator, Arthur Marres, Robin provides “a modern twist without compromising the original format.”

Only to judge song lyrics

Marres clarifies that Robin won’t be judging the music in the traditional sense, however.

“AI isn’t yet capable of judging a performance. If someone messes up a dance step or forgets the lyrics, AI won’t recognise it as a mistake.”

Instead, Robin will be responsible for analysing the song lyrics and giving them points based on a “carefully written prompt.”

What exactly this prompt will be is unclear. But apparently, Robin will be considering factors such as the song’s authenticity and regional character.

Another pro of using Robin? They don’t suffer from human bias. “Robin is the one without self-interest,” Marres tells L1 Nieuws.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

