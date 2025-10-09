💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Could we have an extra cold winter in the Netherlands this year? This forecast says yes

Glühwein season is coming

NewsWeather
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
people-skating-on-natural-ice-in-the-netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/different-people-are-actively-skating-ice-rink-hobbies-leisure-winter-sports_12275083.htm#page=2&query=ice%20skating&position=5&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=f60705ab-c565-4095-aa40-3cd47a0d8052
- Advertisement -

It might finally be time to dust off that sledge in the shed. According to meteorologist Andrej Flis, Europe (and the Netherlands as a result) could be in for a proper, old-school winter this year. 

But before you dream of frozen canals, rosy cheeks, and maybe even a little Elfstedentocht (Eleven cities tour), just know that it’s not for certain. 

What makes him think it will be really cold? 

Flis points to a few major clues in the global weather system that indicate that this winter could be colder than usual.

The first is that the polar vortex (that swirling mass of icy air that normally stays parked above the North Pole) will be disrupted this year. 

When this happens, it can send blasts of cold air much further south.

Then there is a La Niña coming. What’s this? It’s a cooling of the Pacific Ocean that tends to mess with weather patterns worldwide.

- Advertisement -

Based on historical weather patterns, Flis predicts that all these factors combined could lead to an extra nippy winter this year. 

But before you start panic-buying thermal socks, Buienradar’s own meteorologist William Huizinga has a few words of caution.

Speaking with RTL, he says that the prediction “definitely makes sense” and praises its historical depth, but warns that seasonal forecasts are still, well, a bit of a gamble.

Not so accurate yet

He explains that “Minimal shifts in weather systems can have major consequences in Europe. So I don’t really dare to trust it completely.”

Still, there’s something exciting about the possibility, isn’t there?

Even if these forecasts are more of an educated guess than a guarantee, they’re part of the growing effort to understand long-term weather patterns better.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

One day, seasonal predictions might be as reliable as your daily rain radar. Until then, we’ll just keep an extra scarf handy… and maybe start dreaming of skating on the canals again. ⛸️

Do you dream of a white Christmas, or are you more of a sun, beach, and tan kind of person? Tell us in the comments!

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
The Dutch are using an AI-generated judge for this song festival
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Entertainment

The Dutch are using an AI-generated judge for this song festival

The Dutch have moved on from AI-generated actresses to AI-generated judges. The Regio Songfestival (Regional Song Festival) has unveiled a...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The Dutch are using an AI-generated judge for this song festival

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
The Dutch have moved on from AI-generated actresses to AI-generated judges. The Regio Songfestival (Regional Song Festival) has unveiled a new judge — and...

eSIMs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide + the best options

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
eSIMs offer the best of both worlds: you get all the perks of a regular SIM card, plus the freedom of data roaming —...

“Dutch courage” is… real? Drunk Germans actually speak better Dutch than sober ones

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Thanks to a new study, it looks like there may be a grain of truth to "Dutch courage" after all: a moderate amount of...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar