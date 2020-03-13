The RIVM has published the new numbers of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, which now reach 804, an increase of 190 from yesterday. The biggest rise in the Netherlands since the beginning of the pandemic. Sadly, 5 persons have perished since yesterday too.

It’s also important to note that the actual number is higher since not everybody is getting tests and the GGD only tests one person per household for a few days now.

Sinds gisteren zijn er vijf patiënten overleden aan #COVID-19. Er zijn 190 nieuwe patiënten bij het RIVM gemeld. Meer info: https://t.co/lsiFYWYtG2#coronavirus #COVID19 — RIVM (@rivm) March 13, 2020

Around the world, countries are gripping with the coronavirus global pandemic. Some countries have chosen to close their borders, ban public events, close down schools and universities, and in places like Italy, full country quarantines.

The Netherlands has been criticized for its slow response, which was similar to Italy’s approach before the country got severely hit by the coronavirus. New policies have been implemented since yesterday until the 31st of March, but only time will tell if they are sufficient, or if more measures need to be implemented.

Universities closed in the Netherlands, but schools remain open

One of the measures implemented by the Dutch government has been the closure of Universities. All lectures, social activities and exams involving direct contact have been cancelled until the end of the month. Nevertheless, paper deadlines will remain in effect and schools need to provide digital alternatives for their students to attend class.

Primary and secondary schools remain open, as closing them would mean parents need to stay at home to take care of their children. Some of the parents work in domains that are needed in the context of the outgoing crisis, such as police officers nursers or health workers. Children with a cold, however, have been advised to stay at home.

Ad

Fewer trains running during peak hours in the Netherlands

The NS has also decided to have fewer trains running during peak rush hours in the Netherlands. This decision was made partly over the announcement yesterday that more people ought to work from home in order to prevent the spread of the virus. While some commuters have expressed dismay, NS reassures that this concerns only a couple of dozen trains and that there will still be options to commute for would-be travellers.

Uitgestorven station in Enschede. Enkel mbo-studenten en werkenden komen en gaan met de trein #rtvoost pic.twitter.com/z7wN2nMDWD — Teun van der Velden (@teunvdvelden) March 13, 2020

Check out our coronavirus video

We’ve compiled a video in the context of the coronavirus in the Netherlands containing all of the essential information and potential questions you might have over the outbreak. Make sure to also check out our written guide on the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva