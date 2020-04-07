The RIVM has just released the newest coronavirus statistics. There are 777 new reported cases, bringing the total to 19,580. In addition, there are 234 new reported deaths. The total number of deaths in the Netherlands is now 2,101.

Sinds gisteren zijn er:

– 292 mensen gemeld die opgenomen zijn (geweest) in het ziekenhuis

– 234 mensen gemeld die zijn overleden Deze mensen zijn niet allemaal in de afgelopen 24 uur in het ziekenhuis opgenomen of overleden.#coronavirus #COVID19https://t.co/3orMSiQO8t — RIVM (@rivm) April 7, 2020

In terms of new reported infections, the number is less than yesterday’s count (new infections yesterday were 952). However, the mortality rate is over twice that of yesterday, which was 101. This number is also the highest by far — the highest previous report was on April 2, with 154.

The number of hospital admissions reported today is 292, bringing the total to 7,427.

However, RIVM warns that the number can be misinterpreted because not all of these occurred in the past 24-hours. “On Tuesdays, the number of notifications has consistently been the highest of the week,” they explained. “This can be explained by the fact that many of the deaths and admissions are processed and reported on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Monday.”

Previous downward trend in growth rate for ICU patients

Until today, the Netherlands was experiencing a downward trend in ICU patients over past few days. According to the RIVM’s figures, the increase of ICU patients from the day before on Thursday was 82, the next day it was 51 more than the day before, on Saturday it was 26, Sunday 25 and yesterday the number was 24.

Today the change between yesterday (260) and today (292) is 32. Nonetheless the number isn’t growing exponentially. Dutch hospitals have not as yet reached their full capacity for ICU patients. However, caution should still be taken.

Ad