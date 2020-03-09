People are no longer allowed to shake hands in daily life. That is the advice that the government is giving because of the coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands.

This measure is the result from a crisis meeting of the cabinet that just took place under the leadership of veteran Dutch Prime Minister Rutte.

The measure that was introduced in Noord-Brabant (staying inside if you feel ill or cough) to prevent further infection with the coronavirus will also be extended up to and including Monday the 16th of March.

Working from home

Rutte also emphasizes that people who live in Noord-Brabant and can work from home should opt for that. He also advises employers and employees in that province to spread working hours as much as possible.

According to the prime minister, we are currently still in the so-called ‘containment phase’. “We try to stay there for as long as possible. We prepare for the next phase, which you will notice when the time comes.”

He states that the government will monitor the economy and that it is important that all 17 million residents in the Netherlands adhere to certain hygiene measures, such as washing your hands (WASH YOUR HANDS DAMNIT!), sneezing in your elbow and using paper handkerchiefs.

Rutte immediately fudges up

Right after the press conference, this happened:

BREAKING (and sort of funny): right after officially advising the Dutch people that they shouldn't shake hand anymorein daily life because of the #coronavirus : Dutch Primeminister Rutte does this:pic.twitter.com/e0ZoLdyuSp — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) March 9, 2020

And now we’re all wondering if we’re really in the right clean hands with this coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands.

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: check out our Coronavirus video

How did coronavirus come to the Netherlands? What can you do against it in daily life? Is the Netherlands properly prepared for a COVID-19 pandemic? This and plenty of other pressing questions you might have about the coronavirus are all answered in this video by DutchReview.

Oh, and if you’re feeling anxious about all the virus stuff, this article might help. And this one is about the Dutch being, well, not so great with washing their hands.

