The outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the world has hit several sectors of society particularly hard, one of which is the flower industry. According to NOS, the buying and selling of flowers has come to an abrupt halt. But it isn’t all bad news, friends.

In difficult times, a little lightheartedness almost becomes a necessity: unsold flowers are being delivered to hospitals and care homes to workers for all that they are doing to keep society functioning in light of all the complications that have arisen.

It’s happening throughout the country:

Bijzondere actie bij FloraHolland in Naaldwijk. Medewerkers en exporteurs laden bloemen in die anders weggegooid zouden worden. Ze gaan ze rondbrengen bij meer dan 20 zorginstellingen in de regio. pic.twitter.com/WMvyOYYRPH — Eelco Hiltermann (@eelcohiltermann) March 17, 2020

And it’s so important for us to acknowledge everything that these people are doing- hopefully, you too took a moment to recognise their efforts yesterday at 8 pm.

This morning we started our joint action on behalf of the Dutch floriculture industry to give flowers to care workers in hospitals and nursing homes. We thank them for their efforts during the coronavirus💐 #FLOWERPOWER #coronavirus #bloemenvoordezorg pic.twitter.com/c8inr9zhwp — Royal FloraHolland (@FloraHollandEN) March 17, 2020

Aside from gifting flowers, in the Netherlands, people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #CoronaHulp, where you can make a call for help or offer it. So if you want to do something good, take a look on Twitter and see check out #coronahulp

So it’s not just hoarding toilet paper and frozen pizza. A little humanity always shines through in times like these.

Feature Image: Kristina D.C. Hoeppner/Flickr