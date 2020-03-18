The outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the world has hit several sectors of society particularly hard, one of which is the flower industry. According to NOS, the buying and selling of flowers has come to an abrupt halt. But it isn’t all bad news, friends.

In difficult times, a little lightheartedness almost becomes a necessity: unsold flowers are being delivered to hospitals and care homes to workers for all that they are doing to keep society functioning in light of all the complications that have arisen.

It’s happening throughout the country:

And it’s so important for us to acknowledge everything that these people are doing- hopefully, you too took a moment to recognise their efforts yesterday at 8 pm.

Ad

Aside from gifting flowers, in the Netherlands, people have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #CoronaHulp, where you can make a call for help or offer it. So if you want to do something good, take a look on Twitter and see check out #coronahulp

So it’s not just hoarding toilet paper and frozen pizza. A little humanity always shines through in times like these.

More information about COVID-19 in the Netherlands

For more information, be sure to check out our guide to coronavirus in the Netherlands to stay up-to-date with the most recent information.

Feature Image: Kristina D.C. Hoeppner/Flickr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.