Europe has become the new centre of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries within the European Union have started to close their borders in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

Countries in the European Union, particularly within the Schengen area have decided to restrict travel, as reported by RTL Nieuws. As such, travellers from outside the European Union are not allowed to enter any of the 26 countries that comprise the Schengen zone- the Netherlands included, unless their trip is absolutely necessary.

This ban on travelling does not apply to EU citizens, people who have a residence permit, diplomats, truck drivers, medical staff, some researches and border workers.

The advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to avoid travel has been issued so that Dutch people do not get stuck in countries with closed borders.

Code Orange

As you can imagine, holidays abroad are definitely not recommended in this period of time. All countries now have a minimum of Code Orange, meaning that it’s recommended to travel alone and only if strictly necessary. This advice applies until at least the 6th of April.

The Ministry advises that travellers consider the necessity of their travel, and to cancel and postpone their travel plans if possible.

Returning to the Netherlands

All Dutch people who are currently abroad are asked to consider options for returning back home in the Netherlands. The Ministry is currently collaborating with the travel industry to check for options so that Dutch people may return safely.

Ad

Check out our coronavirus guide and video

For all the information you need to know about the coronavirus in the Netherlands, we’ve compiled a guide, which is updated daily. You can also check out our informational video on the topic.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for all information about the coronavirus in the Netherlands.