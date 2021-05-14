Fall asleep in Amsterdam, wake up in Vienna: new night train coming to the Netherlands

Fancy eating a slice of Sachertorte in Vienna or strolling through the streets of Innsbruck with the snow-covered Alps in the background? Luckily for us, this dream could come true sooner rather than later. From May 25, travellers from Amsterdam will be able to hop on a night train that takes them directly to Munich and Innsbruck or Vienna.

The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) introduced the plan for this railway connection back in 2019. The trains already started running at the end of last year, however, the official launch was postponed due to coronavirus — until now.

On the eve of May 24, the very first train with passengers will depart from Austria and is expected to arrive in Amsterdam at 10 AM the next morning. On Tuesday, May 25, travellers can then board the train departing from Amsterdam.

Climate-friendly alternative

“With the comeback of the Nightjets, we are bringing Europe a little closer together again,” says the ÖBB boss, Andreas Matthä.

The night trains also represent an environmentally friendly alternative to travelling by plane. “Any traveller who chooses the night train instead of the plane to Amsterdam saves the environment 350 kilograms of CO2 emissions per the direction of travel,” adds Matthä.

Fewer passengers on board for now

Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, fewer passengers are currently allowed to stay in one cabin. While there are sitting and sleeping cabins available for six people, only four people at a time can share one at the moment.

There’s also an option to book a private cabin for €220. For this price, a maximum of three adults and three children can board the train.

Discovering European gems

The trains will be departing from Amsterdam Centraal every evening at 7:30 PM. They will stop in various cities along the way including Utrecht, Arnhem, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Nuremberg on the way.

While the train to Innsbruck then travels through Munich, the one to Vienna goes through Regensburg and Linz. Both trains arrive at their final destinations shortly after 9 AM — giving you the whole day to start exploring the city.

The sleeper trains to Austria are another step towards reconnecting Europe. Trains are already running between Amsterdam and London. Even more night trains are planned to connect the capital of the Netherlands with Prague, Zurich, and locations in Scandinavia.

Feture Image: Pixabay/Pexels