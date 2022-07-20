Dutchman jailed after letting his 7-year-old drive a Ferrari at 225 km per hour

We all know the feeling of being handed a task and thinking “yikes, I don’t know if I can do this.” Now imagine that you’re a seven-year-old who has just been handed the steering wheel of a Ferrari.

A Dutch man has been sentenced to four weeks in prison and given a three-year driving ban after letting his seven-year-old child take the wheel of his Ferrari.

While being investigated for other crimes, footage on the father’s phone was retrieved which showed his son sitting behind the wheel of the expensive sports car, Quote reports.

A need for speed

And no, the car was not stationary. In fact, it was far from it since the footage which showed the speedometer read 225 kilometres per hour (!).

There’s no doubt of the reading’s accuracy either, as the footage shows cars being overtaken at a great speed outside the window.

Picture this: an obnoxious Ferrari overtakes you on the motorway, you turn to give them a death glare (and perhaps a middle finger), and — oop — it’s a child.

Not his first rodeo

Other footage revealed that the young driver was more than a little familiar with automobiles.

In fact, he also had experience driving tractors and trucks — driving through red lights in some cases.

While the father was being investigated in relation to a drug case, the Public Prosecution Service decided that he also needed to face consequences for creating a baby driver. 👦

Are four weeks enough of punishment? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!